Bow in Monster Hunter Wilds: Best builds, skills, and combo guide

The Bow in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the game's most useful ranged weapons. It provides excellent mobility, reliable elemental damage, and tracer-guided arrows that assure every one of them hits its target. With a proper build, an accomplished hunter can tear monsters apart without breaking a sweat. For newcomers to the Bow, its combo-based play style may be daunting.

But when it's mastered, it's a smooth, high-velocity DPS machine that can unleash non-stop barrages and precise accuracy. This guide explains the top Bow builds, key skills, and killer combos to help you conquer any hunt.

Recommended Bow builds in Monster Hunter Wilds

Angelbein build for Bow in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Best early-game builds

1) Albirath Bow I build

Weapon:

Albirath Bow I

Armor:

G. Ebony Helm

G. Ebony Mail

G. Ebony Braces

G. Ebony Coil

Xu Wu Greaves

Charm:

Surge Charm I

This low-rank Elemental Bow build balances Constitution and Stamina Surge for sustained stamina management, while Burst provides a steady damage boost. Ideal for beginners looking to optimize elemental output without compromising mobility.

2) Windbrace Bow I build

Weapon:

Windbrace Bow I

Armor:

Rey Sandhelm

Rey Sandmail

Nerscylla Vambraces

Balahara Coil

Nerscylla Greaves

Charm:

Fitness Charm I

A more advanced early-game build, this setup runs Constitution for stamina efficiency while Ambush enhances burst damage output. Perfect for those who want to punish monsters with high-damage opening strikes.

3) Quematrice Arco I build

Weapon:

Quematrice Arco I

Armor:

Bone Helm

Bone Mail

Balahara Vambraces

Bone Coil

Balahara Greaves

This build focuses on Marathon Runner and Evade Extender, creating a fluid, stamina-efficient playstyle that allows continuous movement and sustained arrow barrages. Ideal for hunters who prefer dodging over blocking.

Best mid-game build

Windbrace Bow II build

Weapon:

Windbrace Bow II

Armor:

Kut-Ku Helm b

Nerscylla Mail a

Talioth Vambraces a

Gypceros Coil b

Conga Greaves b

Charm:

Fitness Charm I

This high-rank build for Bow in Monster Hunter Wilds maximizes stamina regeneration and conservation, ensuring uninterrupted attack sequences. With Ice Attack, Burst, Weakness Exploit, and Ambush, it maintains a perfect balance between comfort and raw damage.

Best late-game build

Angelbein build

Stats:

Health: 100

100 Stamina: 150

150 Attack: 228

228 Element: 380

380 Affinity: 20%

20% Defense: 313

313 Resistances: Fire (-2), Water (9), Thunder (-5), Ice (6), Dragon (-10)

Armor:

Gore Helm b

Arkvulcan Mail b

Gore Vambraces a

Gore Coil b

Gore Greaves b

Charm:

Surge Charm III

This endgame build for Bow in Monster Hunter Wilds utilizes Coalescence and Antivirus to gain extra Affinity and Elemental damage by overcoming the Black Eclipse Frenzy affliction. With Critical Boost, Weakness Exploit, and Burst, it provides insane elemental DPS for the most difficult hunts.

Best skills for Bow in Monster Hunter Wilds

Bow in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Attack Boost: Increases base attack power but is less effective than elemental buffs.

Increases base attack power but is less effective than elemental buffs. Burst: Since Bow fires multiple shots in rapid succession, this skill provides consistent extra damage, rewarding aggressive playstyles.

Since Bow fires multiple shots in rapid succession, this skill provides consistent extra damage, rewarding aggressive playstyles. Critical Boost: Amplifies critical hit damage, though it does not affect elemental damage. Still useful for physical shots.

Amplifies critical hit damage, though it does not affect elemental damage. Still useful for physical shots. Critical Eye: Flat Affinity boost, though Weakness Exploit is more effective for increasing crit rate.

Flat Affinity boost, though Weakness Exploit is more effective for increasing crit rate. Critical Element: Increases elemental damage on critical hits, making it essential for high-Affinity builds.

Increases elemental damage on critical hits, making it essential for high-Affinity builds. Constitution: Reduces stamina consumption, enabling longer attack sequences and dodges.

Reduces stamina consumption, enabling longer attack sequences and dodges. Evade Window: Extends invincibility frames when dodging, offering increased survivability.

Extends invincibility frames when dodging, offering increased survivability. Evade Extender: Increases dodge distance, allowing for better repositioning and evasion.

Increases dodge distance, allowing for better repositioning and evasion. Element Attack: Maximizing elemental damage is crucial for Bow users. The right Element Attack skill ensures that every arrow delivers maximum impact.

Maximizing elemental damage is crucial for Bow users. The right Element Attack skill ensures that every arrow delivers maximum impact. Marathon Runner: Reduces stamina drain for sustained sprinting and charge shots, though less useful due to Bow’s attack pacing.

Reduces stamina drain for sustained sprinting and charge shots, though less useful due to Bow’s attack pacing. Spread/Power Shots: Buffs the Bow’s strongest Power Volleys, ensuring devastating burst damage.

Buffs the Bow’s strongest Power Volleys, ensuring devastating burst damage. Stamina Surge: Speeds up stamina regeneration, ensuring faster recovery after dodges and shots.

Speeds up stamina regeneration, ensuring faster recovery after dodges and shots. Weakness Exploit: Grants massive Affinity boosts when hitting weak spots, synergizing perfectly with Bow’s fast, precise attacks.

Best Bow combos in Monster Hunter Wilds

Combo name Description PS5 Xbox PC Tracer Arrow combo Marks the target with a Tracer arrow, ensuring that all follow-up shots home in. R2 + square → R2 → circle → circle RT + X → RT → B → B LMB + E → LMB → F → F Flying shots A high-mobility aerial combo that lets you stay airborne while firing homing arrows. triangle → R2 + square → L2 + X → triangle Y → RT + X → LB + A → Y R → LMB + E → RMB + Space → R Piercer Combo A powerful piercing shot that travels through the target. R2 → circle → circle → triangle + circle RT → B → B → Y + B LMB → F → F → R + F Six Arrows combo Fires six arrows at once. Best used at close range to ensure all arrows connect. R2 → circle → circle → R2 + triangle + circle RT → B → B → RT + Y + B LMB → F → F → LMB + R + F

This sums up our best builds, skills, and combo guide for Bow in Monster Hunter Wilds.

