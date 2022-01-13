"Boy who cried wolf": Pokelawls says Disguised Toast lying about one-month ban length was "annoying"

Twitch streamer Pokelawls recently expressed his displeasure towards Disguised Toast on finding out that the latter had lied about receiving a 30-day suspension from Twitch.

The Canadian streamer had been banned from the platform while watching Death Note on stream. On returning from a two-day ban, he explained to everyone how he had faked the entire situation along with fellow streamer LilyPichu. That seemed to have irked Pokelawls as he didn't particularly appreciate Toast lying to everyone.

He said:

"I'm never going to trust him. Boy who cried wolf."

Pokelawls goes on an expletive-laden rant after finding out about Disguised Toast lied about suspension

During a recent stream, Pokelawls talked about Toast's suspension from Twitch for watching licensed content after he reacted to popular anime Death Note on stream.

When Toast's ban became public, he scared his fans by revealing that he wouldn't be back for around a month because of the suspension. However, on returning earlier today, he revealed to his fans that he had set up the ban with Lilypichu "to scare people from watching anime." Pokelawls didn't appreciate the fact that Toast had to lie to get his point across.

"Toast lying about the 30-day thing is stupid."

Toast @DisguisedToast welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month

Pokelawls further went on to explain how he initially felt sorry for the streamer on finding out that he would be out of the game for a month.

"I actually felt bad for him."

However, after realizing that it was all fake, Pokelawls said that he wouldn't ever care what Toast has to say to him:

"Now I'm not gonna give one f*** ever what the guy says. Like I ever gave a f***."

And with that, it seems Pokelawls has joined the long list of people who have complained about Disguised Toast's decision to lie. And it's likely that many of them won't believe Toast if he receives an actual ban in the near future. Pokelawls said:

"The day he gets banned for real. F*** him, I don't give a f***."

☀️🌱 thasmin canon era @byulyiyongsun the whole toast ban thing really left a weird taste in my mouth... but why am i surprised he would do this the whole toast ban thing really left a weird taste in my mouth... but why am i surprised he would do this

Gangie @Gangie12 Im sorry if this sounds ignorant im starting to lose a lot of respect for toast little by little with the way he handled the anime and the ban issue and using it for publicity for merch when many small streamers were legitimately afraid. It left a bad taste Im sorry if this sounds ignorant im starting to lose a lot of respect for toast little by little with the way he handled the anime and the ban issue and using it for publicity for merch when many small streamers were legitimately afraid. It left a bad taste

While his intentions to stage a DMCA ban were good, it seems that fans really didn't enjoy the fear that Disguised Toast instilled in many streamers, just to prove a point. And it looks like the Canadian may have lost some support from his fans as well as fellow Twitch streamers, including Pokelawls.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee