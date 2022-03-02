Boyfriend surprises partner with an Animal Crossing: New Horizons souvenir like no other

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans, just like many other fandoms, are known to become quite obsessed with the game. Naturally, they often take their love for the title beyond the gaming world and bring it into the real world. In one such instance, a New Horizons player and Redditor shared images of how their boyfriend got them an adorable Animal Crossing themed souvenir.

The New Horizons fan was gifted an Isabelle plushie by their boyfriend, which was quite a sweet gesture.

The community also expressed its affection for this souvenir, wishing the couple well and expressing a lot of positivity overall.

Villagers play an important role in the Nintendo life-simulation title, and they are one of the game's main components that make it so enjoyable for its players. The different appearances and personality types of every villager makes them extremely interesting to interact with, and Isabelle is one of the villagers players have to interact with on the regular.

The popular dog villager works at Resident Services, making morning announcements and assisting players in every way they need. Therefore, she is one of the most popular villagers in the game. Naturally, New Horizons player and Redditor u/Deathbybee_ was over the moon when they received an Isabelle plushie as a gift from their boyfriend.

The community was quite overjoyed and poured in with their love and support in the comments.

Apart from plushies and amiibo cards, Nintendo also has several New Horizons themed Back To School stationery items, which were released sometime in mid 2021, and became an instant hit within the community.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons community, like any other fandom, is very passionate about its merchandise. Naturally, it seems like the boyfriend has won quite a few brownie points, not only with his partner but with the rest of the community as well, with his well-thought-out New Horizons souvenir.

