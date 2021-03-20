BR mode in Free Fire OB26 version: Everything players need to know

Free Fire is one of the most prominent names in the Esports community and is primarily known for being one of the most popular battle royale (BR) titles. The game's classic mode offers three maps: Kalahari, Bermuda, and Purgatory.

This article will share every aspect of Free Fire's BR mode with players unaware of this concept or who are just starting with the game.

What is the Battle Royale mode in Free Fire's OB26 version?

Multiplayer gaming in Free Fire's BR mode allows a player to find partners worldwide. A total of 50 players will be dropped onto an isolated island for the BR experience.

To emerge victorious, users must eliminate all other players and attempt to be the last survivor on the map. Players can loot supplies, weapons, armor, bullets, destroy vehicles, heal when wounded, and travel faster on the map.

Players can also revive their teammates when they are knocked down. Rare arms and ammunition will be dropped on the map in supply crates frequently.

To win in this mode, individuals must showcase superior strategies and skills. Players must formulate a strong strategy for dropping, traveling, and preventing early battle while unprepared.

This article will list some of the primary rules and features of the BR mode in Free Fire.

Rules of the BR mode in Free Fire

Individuals can only carry one main gun, one spare gun, one knife, and one melee weapon at a time.

Mushrooms in Free Fire

To cure the HP lost in battle, users can use med-kits, drinks, or mushrooms found on the map.

SMGs use SMG ammunition, ARs use AR ammunition, and Sniper Rifles use sniper ammunition.

The armor's health represents the damage it can reduce for the player.

Vehicles in Free Fire

Vehicles often spawn randomly on the map. Normal weapons and supplies spawn in houses and compounds. If players kill one enemy, they can also get the supplies from the enemy's death crate.

The area of the playing zone will be reduced gradually. Gamers will have to stay inside the circle to be safe from the blue zone that can cause damage to players.

Unlike other battle royale games, Free fire hosts a horde of characters and pets with special abilities, which the players can use on the ground. Also, the characters' ability can be combined in skill to get the optimum result on the battlefield.

