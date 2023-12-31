Brawl Stars: 3 best Brawlers released in 2023

In 2023, Brawl Stars unveiled a roster of exceptional Brawlers, showcasing unparalleled strength and resilience. Amid the multitude of introduced Brawlers, three distinctly emerge as the best in their group. These elite Brawlers not only exhibit remarkable strength but also wield formidable attack abilities, leaving a lasting impression on the player's mind.

This article describes the unique abilities, Gadgets, and Star Powers of the three best Brawlers in 2023 in Brawl Stars.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Hank and 2 more top Brawlers of 2023 in Brawl Stars

Expand Tweet

It's crucial to highlight that Kit is not included in this list because Kit will only become accessible for free-to-play (F2P) players starting on January 4, 2024. The Kit Early Access bundle, launched on December 28, 2023, was restricted to players willing to make a monetary investment for a sneak peek into Kit's gameplay before 2024. This, in turn, limited the majority of players from partaking in the excitement.

Below are the three best Brawlers released in 2023 in Brawl Stars:

1) Hank: The hydro hero

Hank, the water wielder, is an Epic Brawler that boasts a robust combination of high health and a unique variable damage output. His formidable presence on the battlefield is centered around his tank, from which he unleashes a water balloon.

Hank's intrigue lies in his balloon's mechanics, as it gradually inflates and deals more damage upon reaching its explosive climax. This distinctive feature allows Hank to time his attacks strategically, adding an element of surprise to his offensive arsenal in Brawl Stars.

In addition to his primary attack, Hank's Super unleashes a barrage of six torpedoes in all directions with 60 degrees between each torpedo, creating chaos and pressuring opponents from multiple angles.

Hank's Gadgets further amplify his versatility on the battlefield. His first Gadget, Waterballoons, introduces a slowing effect on his next attack, providing crowd control and making it challenging for opponents to escape the impending burst of damage. His second Gadget, Barricade, offers a temporary shield, providing Hank with a crucial defensive tool to weather the storm of enemy assaults.

Hank's first Star Powers, It's Gonna Blow, enhances his mobility, increasing movement speed by 10% while charging his attack, allowing him to reposition swiftly or pursue retreating foes. His second Star Power, Take Cover, reduces incoming damage when Hank stands near a wall, transforming the environment into a tactical advantage for this water-themed warrior.

2) Charlie: The strategic spider

Charlie, a Chromatic Brawler, earned a reputation as one of the best Brawlers upon release. Despite Charlie's nerf, she remains a standout choice, thanks to her unparalleled utility. Her primary attack involves slinging a yo-yo, damaging enemies on its forward and return trajectory. However, it's her Super that truly sets her apart.

Charlie's Super fires a long hair that cocoons enemy Brawlers temporarily, opening avenues for strategic plays in Brawl Stars. This ability can turn the tide of battle, creating various opportunities for the team.

Charlie's first Gadget, Spiders, summons three spiders to pressure and counter opponents. Her second Gadget, Personal Space, allows her to spawn in a cocoon for herself, which, upon destruction, heals her up to 50% of her maximum health.

Charlie has two Star Powers in her arsenal. The first Star Power, Digestive, decreases the enemy's health by up to 25% upon contact. Her second Star Power, Slimy, drops slime puddles on the ground that reduce opponents, helping Charlie control the battlefield.

3) Cordelius: The Shadow Realm shifter

Cordelius, a Legendary Brawler, makes a dramatic entrance as a Brawl Pass reward in Season 19. With moderate health, damage output, and incredible speed, Cordelius introduces a unique dynamic to the game. His Trait allows him to passively charge his Super when an enemy Brawler is within a radius.

Cordelius attacks with his gardening tool, firing two mushrooms at his adversaries. This straightforward yet effective attack forms the foundation of his offensive capabilities in Brawl Stars.

However, the true essence of Cordelius' uniqueness lies in his Super. When unleashed, Cordelius shoots a large mushroom that transports him and the affected enemy Brawler to the Shadow Realm. This mystical dimension temporarily enhances Cordelius' movement speed while reducing the reload time of his attack.

Furthermore, Brawlers trapped in the Shadow Realm will be deprived of using their Super, Gadget, or Hypercharge abilities, adding a strategic layer to Cordelius' arsenal in Brawl Stars.

Cordelius further diversifies his tactics with a set of Gadgets and Star Powers. Replanting, his first Gadget, enables a swift forward jump for versatile offensive engagements or quick retreats. On the attack, the Poison Mushroom Gadget damages foes and briefly disables their abilities. This dual-use gadget set enhances Cordelius's adaptability across various in-game scenarios.

Cordelius' Star Powers, Comboshrooms and Mushroom Kingdom, further augments his capabilities. Comboshrooms enhances the damage of his second attack projectile, enabling him to unleash more powerful strikes. Meanwhile, Mushroom Kingdom heals Cordelius in the Shadow Realm if he picks it up. Consequently, enemies face damage if they grab these mushrooms.

Cordelius stakes his claim among the best Brawlers of 2023 in Brawl Stars, offering a gameplay experience that is as strategic as it is captivating.

In conclusion, these three Brawlers are the best among their peers when it comes to the battle prowess in Brawl Stars.