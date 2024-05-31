Brawl Stars Draco Value Pack: Cost, rewards, and more

The Brawl Stars Draco Value Pack is now available in the in-game store, offering early access to the latest Legendary Brawler, Draco, along with several other rewards. Debuting as the 80th Brawler, Draco is known for his ability to dominate opponents using his musical talents and fiery pet. He attacks by producing electricity from his electric guitar, which can pierce through any enemy Brawler and deal up to 2800 damage at maximum range.

Draco's Super allows him to summon the dangerous dragon which he uses to attack through fire or traverse across the battlefield. Apart from his main attack and Super, Draco also relies on his arsenal, which consists of the selected Gadget, Star Power, and two Gears. This combination enhances his offensive and defensive abilities, allowing him to counter efficiently opponent Brawlers.

This article highlights the cost of Brawl Stars Draco Value Pack and all the rewards players can acquire through purchase.

Trending

Cost of Brawl Stars Draco Value Pack

Expand Tweet

Similar to other offers in the in-game shop, the cost of this pack varies based on the player's geographical region. Players can purchase the Brawl Stars Draco Value Pack using their local currency. For instance, players in the United States can access this pack for $19.99, while players belonging to other regions will have a different cost.

Read more: Brawl Stars Lily Value Pack details

All rewards available in the Brawl Stars Draco Value Pack

Latest Draco skin (Image via Supercell)

This pack offers seven consecutive days of rewards to keep players fulfilled after the purchase. These are given below:

Day 1: On the first day of purchase, players will get Draco and a Spray . The Spray will be related to Draco and can be used to draw designs on the battlefield.

On the first day of purchase, players will get . The Spray will be related to Draco and can be used to draw designs on the battlefield. Day 2: The second day will unlock two new Pins , showcasing anger and relief expressions from Draco. These Pins can be used while playing Brawl Stars in the in-game chat.

The second day will , showcasing anger and relief expressions from Draco. These Pins can be used while playing Brawl Stars in the in-game chat. Day 3: Succeeding the earlier reward, players will get two different additional Pins , highlighting the positive emotion of the Brawler, i.e. Happy and Clap.

Succeeding the earlier reward, players will get , highlighting the positive emotion of the Brawler, i.e. Happy and Clap. Day 4: On the fourth day after purchasing the Brawl Stars Draco Value Pack, players will unlock 80 Gems and a special Profile Icon which will be displayed on the Battle Card before the beginning of a match.

On the fourth day after purchasing the Brawl Stars Draco Value Pack, players will which will be displayed on the Battle Card before the beginning of a match. Day 5: The fifth day will unlock Thanks and Sad Pins , depicting Draco's emotions.

The fifth day will , depicting Draco's emotions. Day 6: To complete the Pin set, players will unlock the last few Pins belonging to Draco on this day.

To complete the Pin set, players will on this day. Day 7: On the last day, players will get 5000 Blings and if they already have more than 7000 Bling, they will be rewarded with 1500 coins in exchange. Additionally, this day will also unlock a Rare skin titled Dark Knight Draco, giving a darker theme to the Brawler.

It's important to note that F2P players can also unlock Draco without spending money through Starr Road on June 6, 2024.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback