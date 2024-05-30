Countering Max in Brawl Stars involves neutralizing her attacks. As a Mythic rarity Brawler, Max can fire four long-range projectiles and create an area-of-effect that boosts her team's speed. This ability poses a significant threat to opponents, making them susceptible to hit-and-run tactics. However, several units can effectively counter Max, particularly in one-on-one scenarios.

This article highlights the five best Brawlers that can efficiently counter Max in Brawl Stars in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Brawlers to counter Max in Brawl Stars?

Lou

Lou was introduced in Season 4 (Image via Supercell)

When players use the best Lou build in Brawl Stars, they will easily be able to control the battlefield and keep Max in check. Lou's primary attack fires three snow cones in a straight line, which deal little damage individually but can cumulatively become substantial. This attack also fills the Frost meter on enemies and stuns them when it is fully charged.

Trending

Meanwhile, Lou’s Super creates an icy area that also fills enemies' Frost meters and hinders their movement. This area of control is crucial for dealing with Max, who relies on her speed and agility.

Utilizing the Cryo Syrup Gadget to instantly fill the Frost meters of enemies within his Super area, combined with the Hypothermia Star Power to reduce opponents' damage output, makes Lou a formidable counter to Max in Brawl Stars.

Belle

Belle is an Epic rarity Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Belle is a formidable long-range fighter who is capable of countering Max in Brawl Stars. Her main attack shoots bolts that bounce between enemies, dealing significant damage. Her Super allows her to mark Max, increasing the amount of damage he takes until he is defeated or a new target is marked.

Additionally, Belle’s Nest Egg Gadget, which places invisible traps that deal damage and slow down enemies, affects Max's maneuverability. Coupled with the Positive Feedback Star Power, which grants her a shield each time she hits an enemy, Belle can effectively counter Max in Brawl Stars matches.

Poco

Poco attacks using his guitarrón (Image via Supercell)

Poco can sustain his team with his healing abilities, which are very useful while facing Max in Brawl Stars. His attacks have a wide arc, capable of hitting multiple enemies, although they deal low damage. His Super heals him and his allies a substantial amount.

The healing ability of Poco's Super is complemented by the Tuning Fork Gadget, which allows the unit to send healing musical waves over a 3.33-tile radius. Meanwhile, the Screeching Poco's Solo Star Power allows his Super to damage enemies while still healing allies, making him extremely effective against Max in Brawl Stars.

Amber

Amber is known for high damage output (Image via Supercell)

Amber is a Legendary Brawler who is known for her high damage output and area control. The combination of her primary attack and Super allows her to trap Max and her teammates in a restricted area while dealing damage to them.

Amber's primary attack shoots a continuous stream of fire, while her Super creates a flammable puddle that can be ignited to deal damage over time, making it harder for Max to move across the battlefield.

Additionally, the Dancing Flames Gadget surrounds Amber with orbiting flames, dealing significant damage to nearby enemies and deterring them from getting too close.

Amber's effectiveness against Max in Brawl Stars increases with the use of her Wild Flames Star Power, which allows her to create two puddles simultaneously to exert more area control.

Read more: Best Amber build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Lola

Lola was introduced in Season 9 (Image via Supercell)

Lola, an Epic Brawler, has a unique primary attack that fires six jewels in a spread, allowing her to target Max and her allies at the same time. Her Super summons her Ego, a clone that mirrors her movements and attacks, effectively doubling her damage output.

Meanwhile, the Freeze Frame Gadget shields Lola’s Ego, allowing it to continue attacking while reducing incoming damage from Max.

Additionally, the Sealed With a Kiss Star Power heals Lola's allies with her Ego’s attacks, providing both support and offense, making her one of the best counters for Max in Brawl Stars.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback