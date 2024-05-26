How to counter Melodie in Brawl Stars?

Melodie in Brawl Stars is considered as a significant threat to almost every Brawler. The combination of her Interlude Gadget, Fast Beats Star Power, and the three revolving musical notes serves as a potent tool that provides her with quick movement speed and a 45% shield, making it extremely difficult for her opponent to catch and punish her. Furthermore, her notes act as a weapon, allowing her to damage opponents from a distance.

Players often face difficulties while countering Melodie in regular gameplay. This article helps them by highlighting the three best Brawlers that can effectively counter Melodie in Brawl Stars.

Best Brawlers to counter Melodie in Brawl Stars

Cordelius: The best counter

Cordelius is the Shadow Realm menace (Image via Supercell)

Cordelius is arguably the best Brawler to counter Melodie in Brawl Stars. His Star Power, which banishes enemies to the Shadow Realm, strips Melodie of all the notes she has accumulated. Once in the Shadow Realm, Melodie has to hit her targets three times to regain her notes. This puts her at a significant disadvantage as she’s vulnerable and lacks her usual power.

Cordelius can then capitalize on this by attacking her directly. His high damage per second (DPS) means he can overpower Melodie in a one-on-one fight.

Meg: A strong secondary option

Meg is destructive in her Mecha form (Image via Supercell)

Meg is another good choice for countering Melodie, though not as effectively as Cordelius. Her ability to transform into her Mecha form gives her a substantial health boost and knockback capabilities, making it difficult for Melodie to land a kill.

In team fights, Meg’s knockback can disrupt Melodie’s attacks and protect her teammates. Additionally, Meg's high health in Mecha form allows her to withstand prolonged engagements against Melodie in Brawl Stars.

Buzz: The tanky choice

Buzz is characterized as the Tank Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Buzz is a tank Brawler who can challenge Melodie in Brawl Stars. To counter her, Buzz can use his Super to pull himself towards Melodie, closing the gap swiftly. Once Buzz is in close range, his high burst damage can quickly overpower Melodie, especially if she doesn’t have her Super ready.

However, Melodie can sometimes escape using her Super, so Buzz players need to time their attacks well and coordinate with teammates to prevent her from fleeing easily.

