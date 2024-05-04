Best Buzz build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Buzz build in Brawl Stars allows players to maximize the brawler's potential using the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. As a Mythic brawler, Buzz possesses high health, devastating damage potential, and great mobility. Like few other brawlers, Buzz's trait allows him to passively charge his Super when the opponent brawler is within a certain range.

Buzz's primary attack unleashes five piercing sound waves in a strafing motion from left to right, allowing him to target multiple enemies at once. While this attack boasts impressive damage potential, the slow unload speed of 0.9 seconds makes it tougher to use in intense combat.

Using his Super, Buzz throws out a buoy that either targets the opposing brawlers or the walls. Upon connecting with a target, Buzz pulls himself towards the buoy, closing the gap between himself and his opponent in an instant. It also stuns the enemy for a maximum of 1.5 seconds, rendering them an easy target across the battlefield.

Considering all his abilities, this article provides the composition of the best Buzz build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Buzz build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Reserve Buoy

Reserve Buoy Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Reserve Buoy is the optimal Gadget for the ultimate Buzz build in Brawl Stars. It grants Buzz the ability to instantly charge his Super, allowing him to engage in close-quarter combat against the enemy. However, it's important to note that Buzz's Super doesn't stun the enemy upon hitting them when this Gadget is used.

Star Power: Eyes Sharp

Eyes Sharp Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Eyes Sharp emerges as the best choice for a Buzz build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power expands Buzz's trait's Super's charging area by a significant margin, increasing his radius from six tiles to an impressive eight tiles.

Gears: Shield and Damage

Shield - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the best Buzz build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to equip him with the Shield and Damage Gears. The Shield Gear protects by deploying a shield with a maximum health of 900. Additionally, this shield regenerates at a steady rate of 90 health per second when Buzz is at his maximum health.

Alternatively, the Damage Gear enhances Buzz's offensive prowess, granting him a 15% increase in damage output when his health falls below 50%. It is crucial for prolonging Buzz's survival during critical moments.

