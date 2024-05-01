Best Barley build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Barley build in Brawl Stars allows the unit to optimize its performance. As a Rare brawler, Barley possesses low health and high damage potential. Using his primary attack, he lobs a bottle of liquid, creating a damaging puddle upon impact. Enemies caught within the two-tile radius of the puddle suffer damage, which can hit twice if they remain standing in the liquid for a specific duration.

Meanwhile, Barley's Super allows him to unleash five bottles of flaming liquid, covering a large area and dealing damage over time similar to his primary attack. The spread of the bottles increases with distance, offering extensive coverage. However, the brawler is vulnerable during the 1.5-second cast time, and any interruption cancels the Super.

This article highlights the best Barley build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What is the best Barley build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Sticky Syrup Mixer

Sticky Syrup Mixer Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Sticky Syrup Mixer is a good Gadget choice for the optimal Barley build in Brawl Stars. Upon activation, Barley drops a slowing puddle at his feet, impeding the movement of enemies within its 3.33-tile radius.

This versatile Gadget provides both offensive and defensive utility, allowing Barley to control the battlefield and escape sticky situations. Importantly, it can be used concurrently with his Super, enhancing Barley's crowd-control capabilities without interruption.

Star Power: Medical Use

Medical Use Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Medical Use is the right choice of Star Power for the ultimate Barley build in Brawl Stars.

With Medical Use equipped, Barley regains 480 health every time he lobs a bottle from his main attack. This passive healing significantly enhances Barley's survivability, especially in prolonged engagements where every point of health matters.

Gears: Gadget Charge and Damage

Gadget Charge Gear (Image via Supercell)

The two Gears that complete the best Barley build in Brawl Stars are the Gadget Charge and Damage Gears.

The Gadget Charge Gear allows the brawler to utilize his Sticky Syrup Mixer Gadget one extra time during matches, increasing the total usage of his Gadget from three to four. An extra usage of his Gadget provides flexibility and greater area denial ability in matches.

In contrast, the Damage Gear increases the damage potential of the brawler by 15%, helping him in critical situations during matches.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars: