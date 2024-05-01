Best 8-Bit build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best 8-Bit build in Brawl Stars should have the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and Gears. As a Super Rare brawler, 8-Bit boasts high health and devastating damage potential in the game. However, his sluggish movement speed poses a significant challenge on the battlefield.

8-Bit's primary attack unleashes a burst of six laser beams with a small spread, dealing moderate damage individually. Yet, when all six beams connect, the cumulative damage can be devastating, reaching up to 3840 at the maximum level. However, it's important to note that this attack takes 0.8 seconds to complete.

His Super ability is equally potent, allowing him to deploy a turret that enhances his own damage output and also boosts the damage of allies within its radius by 35%. This additional damage extends to healing attacks and healing Supers.

This article highlights the best 8-Bit build in Brawl Stars.

What is the best 8-Bit build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Cheat Cartridge

Cheat Cartridge Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Cheat Cartridge stands out as the quintessential Gadget for the optimal 8-Bit build in Brawl Stars. Activating this Gadget grants 8-Bit the ability to instantly teleport to the location of his turret.

With a range of 12 tiles from his booster, this Gadget enables 8-Bit to swiftly reposition himself and capitalize on advantageous positions or retreat from imminent threats.

Star Power: Boosted Booster

Boosted Booster Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Boosted Booster emerges as the best choice for the ultimate 8-Bit build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power extends the range of 8-Bit's deployed turret by 50% and also boosts its damage output by an additional 15%.

The increased range allows 8-Bit to exert greater control over the battlefield, while the enhanced damage amplifies his team's offensive capabilities.

Gears: Reload and Health

Reload Speed - Epic Gear (Image via Supercell)

Reload Gear and Health Gear are the two best choices among Gears for the optimal 8-Bit build in Brawl Stars. The Reload Gear increases the reload speed of 8-Bit primary attack by 15%, allowing him to freely shoot at his opponent and maintain consistent pressure on the battlefield.

In contrast, the Health Gear allows the brawler to recover his lost health at a 50% higher rate. This facilitates him to replenish his health faster and prolongs his survival on the battlefield.

