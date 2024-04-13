Best Charlie build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Charlie build in Brawl Stars allows the spider brawler to exert her dominance through sheer strength on the battlefield. As a Mythic brawler, this unit stands out with her versatile skill set and moderate health. However, she offers low damage output.

Her primary attack involves slinging her yo-yo, dealing damage to enemies hit while the yo-yo is in motion. Moreover, her ammo reloads when it returns. Meanwhile, her Super ability allows her to trap enemy brawlers in a cocoon, temporarily incapacitating them and leaving them vulnerable to attacks.

Charlie also has a great Hypercharge, Pestilence, which allows her to summon three spiders that attack enemies similar to her Spiders Gadget. Additionally, this Hypercharge provides a 26% speed boost, a 25% damage boost, and a 5% shield boost to the brawler, aiding her during close encounters.

This article highlights the composition of the best Charlie build in Brawl Stars in 2024 involving the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and two Gear pieces.

What is the best Charlie build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Spiders

Spiders Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Spiders Gadget takes center stage in the optimal Charlie build in Brawl Stars. When it's activated, she summons three spiders in a triangular formation around her, which autonomously track and attack nearby enemies.

These arachnids boast 1,400 health each and deal 800 damage within a range of 1.67 tiles every second. These pesky creatures can last up to 10 seconds if they are not destroyed.

Star Power: Digestive

Digestive Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Digestive is ideal for the optimal Charlie build in Brawl Stars. With it equipped, opponents trapped in this unit's cocoon suffer additional disadvantages.

Upon escaping the cocoon, they lose 25% of their health, further weakening them and tipping the scales of the encounter in Charlie's favor. Despite the nerf to Charlie, this Star Power still remains a potent tool for the brawler.

Gears: Gadget Charge and Damage

Damage Gear (Image via Supercell)

Completing the optimal Charlie build in Brawl Stars are the Gadget Charge Gear and Damage Gear. The latter enhances this unit's offensive capabilities by granting her a 15% damage boost when her health falls below 50%. This additional firepower helps the brawler in critical moments, allowing the unit to punish her opponent and secure crucial eliminations.

Meanwhile, the Gadget Charge Gear ensures Charlie can access her Spiders Gadget one more time in a match. With this gear piece equipped, the brawler gains an extra use of her Gadget, allowing her to summon her spider minions four times instead of three. This increased frequency of deployment provides Charlie with greater versatility and control over the battlefield.

