Brawl Stars Ho Ho Ho Calendar: All rewards, gems required, and more

In the spirit of the festive season, Brawl Stars has introduced the Ho Ho Ho Calendar, a special event that offers players a series of exciting rewards to celebrate Christmas. Running until December 27, this calendar is a great way to unwrap a variety of gifts, ranging from festive skins to valuable in-game resources.

In this article, we'll break down all the rewards, the gems required for each, and how players can make the most of this limited-time event.

All rewards in the Ho Ho Ho Calendar in Brawl Stars

Ho Ho Ho Calendar in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

The festive Calendar includes the following rewards:

1) Santa Stu Skin (149 gems required)

The star of the show is undoubtedly the Santa Stu Skin, a Christmas-inspired cosmetic that brings a jolly and festive vibe to the battlefield. To acquire this special item, players will need to spend 149 gems. It is a must-have for those looking to add a touch of holiday cheer to their Brawl Stars experience.

2) XP Doubler x 500 (free)

For players eager to level up their Brawlers and progress through the ranks, the Ho Ho Ho Calendar offers a generous gift of 500 XP Doublers. This boost to experience points is provided free of charge, allowing them to accelerate their journey without spending any gems.

3) New Spray (free)

Adding a personal touch to victories and defeats, a new spray has been included as a free gift in the Ho Ho Ho Calendar. Sprays offer a fun way for players to express themselves in the game, and this Christmas-themed spray is a delightful addition to any collection.

4) Coins x 2000 (49 gems required)

The in-game currency is always valuable, and the Ho Ho Ho Calendar doesn't disappoint. Players can snag 2000 coins by spending 49 gems, which will provide a boost to their coin reserves and enable them to unlock and upgrade their favorite brawlers.

Ho Ho Ho Calendar rewards in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

5) Starr Drop (free)

A pleasant surprise awaits players on the fifth day of the calendar with a free Starr Drop. This special item is a welcome addition to any inventory, offering a chance to unlock new brawlers or power up existing ones.

6) New Spray (free)

Another free spray makes its appearance in the calendar, allowing players to continue customizing their in-game experience with festive and fun visual elements.

7) Coins x 5000 (99 gems required)

For those seeking an even more substantial coin boost, the seventh reward of the Ho Ho Ho Calendar is 5000 coins in exchange for 99 gems. This investment can significantly enhance a player's ability to upgrade and unlock content within the game.

8) Power Points x 550 (free)

Strengthening Brawlers is crucial for success in Brawl Stars, and the eighth reward of this calendar provides 550 Power Points for free. This resource is invaluable as it helps players in leveling up and improving the abilities of their favorite brawlers.

9) Legendary Starr Drop (free)

The grand finale of the Ho Ho Ho Calendar is a Legendary Starr Drop, offered to players for free as the ninth reward. This prestigious reward gives them a shot at obtaining legendary Brawlers, adding an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the celebration.

To unlock the full range of rewards offered by the Ho Ho Ho Calendar, players will need to spend a total of 297 gems. From exclusive skins to generous coin and XP boosts, this festive event provides a variety of gifts to enhance the Brawl Stars experience.