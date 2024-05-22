The developer team announced the Brawl Stars maintenance break today (May 22, 2024) for some bug fixes. The X post from their official page talked about all the bug fixes arriving in-game soon. With the Godzilla attacks Brawl event (patch update April 2024) ending, the community is excited about all the upcoming changes.

This article goes over the fixes coming to the title following the Brawl Stars maintenance break on May 22, 2024, and more.

Brawl Stars maintenance break today announced some minor bug fixes

According to the X post from the official Brawl Stars page, the developers have announced the fixes to keep the game running smoothly. The upcoming patches arriving following the Brawl Stars maintenance break are as follows:

The bug in Friendly Dual Battles

Many players complained about inviting a friend to a Friendly Dual Battle overlapping with their second Brawler pick. It will be fixed following the maintenance break.

Mecha Godzilla and Godzilla Buzz skins

The bug in SFX of these Mecha Godzilla and Godzilla Buzz skins is also going to get fixed following this update.

VFX fixes

The VFX issue appearing for Dynasty Mike and Dark Tide Carl is also being solved in the patch.

Some other adjustments

The Catalog will contain recolored Ranked Skins, Godzilla Sprays, Godzilla Pins, and Godzilla Player Icons after the Brawl Stars maintenance break on May 22, 2024.

Another official X post also went live sometime after this one, talking about Super Ranger Brock skins. Below is what we know regarding that as of this writing.

The Super Ranger Brock skin has extended its stay in Brawl Stars

Per the recent post from their official X page, the Super Ranger Brock skins of different colors will be available in the shop for a few more days despite the Godzilla event's conclusion.

Players who have missed their chance to grab them during the event can do so from the shop. Per the official post, a new Super Ranger Brock skin of different colors will be available in the in-game shop every day starting today, May 22.

The order of release for these skins in the in-game shop is as follows:

Red (available only for today, May 22, 2024)

Blue (will be available tomorrow, May 23, 2024)

Yellow (Will arrive in the shop on May 24, 2024)

Pink (Will be available on May 25, 2024)

Black (Will arrive on May 26, 2024)

