Brewster and Roost in Animal Crossing New Horizons: Hidden details players would've missed

Nintendo finally announced the return of Brewster and The Roost to Animal Crossing: New Horizons the other day. The announcement comes after months of countless leaks and rumors that have kept players on tenterhooks.

Nintendo announced the update via a 30-second trailer showing an Animal Crossing: New Horizons player interacting with what will be the entrance to the cafe, and will be accessible 24/7.

The Direct also revealed how The Roost will be next door to the Art Exhibit, which has been leaked on many occasions.

More importantly, the developers also revealed that a special Direct exclusively for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will take place in October that will throw more light on the upcoming updates.

Naturally, this will include more information about Brewster, who is returning to the game after quite a long hiatus.

There are several other elements in the footage of the trailer and the screenshots that have been revealed that players might've missed.

Will the Roost play a bigger role in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Upon closer inspection, it can be seen that the kiosk next to the entrance has a small house logo next to the coffee beans.

While this could mean scores of things, it is possible that the Roost will play a bigger role than expected.

The kiosk next to the entrance has a small house logo next to the coffee beans (Image via Nintendo)

In addition, while the inside of the cafe looks pretty cozy and interesting, it is quite different from the screenshot that was shared during the Japanese announcement.

The latter includes different artwork than the one which is available for Animal Crossing players right now.

More importantly, while the one in the trailer seems to have nothing on the tables, the one shared in the Japanese social announcement has a menu on the table, implying that the inside of the cafe might be customizable, as other elements in the game.

Nintendo will be adding Series 5 amiibo cards to the game (Image via Nintendo)

Another interesting update surfaced after the Direct ended. It was revealed that Nintendo will be adding Series 5 amiibo cards to the game. However, that's all the information available on the subject right now.

It is possible that Raymond, Cyd, and Judy might finally get their own amiibo cards, along with special characters like C.J, Flick, and Daisy Mae.

