Brie Larson is getting a Fortnite locker Bundle: Everything known so far

The Fortnite 16.20 update has just arrived and has brought in a few surprises. Brie Larson, known for her role as Captain Marvel in the Marvel movies, is getting her own locker bundle.

The addition of the Brie Larson locker bundle with the Fortnite 16.20 update comes as a total surprise because no one knew she was associated with Fortnite until now. Locker bundles are usually handed out to content creators as an appreciation for their efforts.

Everything known about the Brie Larson Fortnite locker bundle

The Brie Larson locker bundle that was introduced in the Fortnite update features different variants of the Bushranger skin. It also contains pickaxes and the Hive back bling. Players will be able to purchase it from the item shop once it goes live.

The Brie Larson locker bundle contains two emotes as well. In all probability, this locker bundle may be priced at 2,200 V-Bucks, like other locker bundles. But nothing can be said for certain as of now.

This locker bundle could probably foreshadow an upcoming collaboration with Brie Larson, just like the collaboration with Neymar Jr.

What were the other interesting additions in the Fortnite 16.20 update?

The Fortnite update also brought in three new weapons. The Legendary variant of the Recycler was introduced in the game. Players can now acquire this weapon by defeating the Spire Assassin.

Other than that, two new bows were added to the game. The first bow is the Grappler Bow. This is an exotic in all probability and will be sold by Lara Croft. This character can be found inside Stealthy Stronghold.

The Grappler Bow will boost mobility by the looks of it, and it also causes 89 damage to players.

The second bow to be added was the Splinter Bow. Although this is an Epic item, it causes 100 damage to players, which means two shots of this weapon will be enough to knock players out. How this weapon can be acquired is still a mystery.

Overall, the Fortnite update today focused majorly on the Creative mode and the Save The World mode. When it comes to the Battle Royale mode, the Fortnite 16.20 update focused on facilitating movement on the map.