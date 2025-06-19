Broken Arrow: Complete deck builder guide

Building decks in Broken Arrow can seem daunting at first, since this real-time strategy game boasts hundreds of units that can be deployed on the battlefield to win the war. The game is quite complex since all units perform various functions in battle, having specific strengths and weaknesses. As such, knowing all the troop synergies in your army will help you win battles easily.

Here is a complete Broken Arrow deckbuilder guide to help you combine the best units and resources on the battlefield.

Types of units in Broken Arrow

There are six primary types of units (Image via Slitherine Ltd)

In Broken Arrow, you have six different types of units to choose from. These six types can be considered as the classes of troops that can be categorized into. They are:

Infantry : The role of the infantry is to garrison themselves in many strategic buildings, allowing you to gain more stealth and protection points.

: The role of the infantry is to garrison themselves in many strategic buildings, allowing you to gain more stealth and protection points. Support : Support units refer to all forms of artillery strikes and anti-aircraft vehicles that provide long-range support to troops on your battlefield. This also includes logistics vehicles that carry extra ammunition, medical supplies, and vehicle repair kits.

: Support units refer to all forms of artillery strikes and anti-aircraft vehicles that provide long-range support to troops on your battlefield. This also includes logistics vehicles that carry extra ammunition, medical supplies, and vehicle repair kits. Recon : These units specialize in spotting and marking units.

: These units specialize in spotting and marking units. Vehicles : These refer to all armored vehicles, tanks, and fire support vehicles that you can deploy in the field.

: These refer to all armored vehicles, tanks, and fire support vehicles that you can deploy in the field. Helicopters : Air choppers that are excellent at providing cover fire, and even lifting and transporting units and vehicles.

: Air choppers that are excellent at providing cover fire, and even lifting and transporting units and vehicles. Airplanes: These fighter jets can drop bombs and shoot missiles, along with clashing with enemy airplanes and taking them out.

All factions in Broken Arrow

Each faction has different play styles (Image via Slitherine Ltd)

In Broken Arrow, you command units from two different countries - the USA or Russia. Depending on your choice of country, you will get to use different units from different factions. Each faction generally specializes in having one type of unit, with some having a good mix of everything. These are:

Russia

Motorized Infantry

Mechanized Infantry

VDV

Coastal Troops

Guard Tanks

USA

Marines

Armored Brigade

Airborne Infantry

Striker Cavalry Regiment

Special Ops Forces

Broken Arrow deck-building tips

Your playstyle and strategy depend on the units you use (Image via Slitherine Ltd)

Your Broken Arrow decks will comprise a selection of many units, where all their costs will add up to the maximum amount of resources you have. Moreover, you get resources during matches when you defeat enemy troops and capture their garrisons. Therefore, when building Broken Arrow decks, remember these two key tips:

Focus on selecting units based on a specific playstyle : Whenever you are building a deck, focus on a specific playstyle that’s made up of many units that complement each other. A simple example of this would be starting with fast attacks with airplanes to scramble enemy defenses, followed by sending infantry troops and helicopters slowly into their territory through urban openings and jungle areas as support.

: Whenever you are building a deck, focus on a specific playstyle that’s made up of many units that complement each other. A simple example of this would be starting with fast attacks with airplanes to scramble enemy defenses, followed by sending infantry troops and helicopters slowly into their territory through urban openings and jungle areas as support. Remember each faction’s strengths and weaknesses: Both countries and their factions have different strengths and weaknesses. As such, it’s necessary to select your units carefully so that you can use one’s strengths to cover for another’s weaknesses. Doing so will lessen the number of openings and weaknesses that your opponent is most likely to identify and exploit.

