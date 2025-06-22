Broken Arrow "Stuck on Loading Screen" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The "Stuck on Loading Screen" error has been common in Broken Arrow since the game's release on June 19, 2025. Recently, fans took to forums like Reddit to discuss the error, and later, a quick fix was released for some issues. However, the problem persists for many players despite the fix, and perhaps a bigger patch is needed to put the issue to rest.

Ad

This article will go over the Broken Arrow "Stuck on Loading Screen" error and attempt to provide some fixes that players can employ.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until the developer rolls out official patches.

Broken Arrow "Stuck on Loading Screen" error: How to fix, why it happens, and when a patch can be expected

Corrupt game files

Ad

Trending

This is the most common reason for glitches and errors in PC games. During download, game files can get corrupted due to certain issues. This later causes problems, such as an infinite loading screen or the game not starting. Thankfully, it's rather easy to fix this on Steam:

Go to your Steam library.

Find Broken Arrow and click on Properties. You can also right-click on it from the left panel available on Steam.

Go to the Installed Files tab and click "Verify integrity of game files."

Steam will run a short process to detect any corrupt files. If found, the program will automatically exchange them with fresh new files and fix the issue with Broken Arrow.

Ad

Ad

This fix has worked for some people and often proves to be a simple yet effective solution to the problem.

Also read: All Russian Support units in Broken Arrow

Shut down external programs

The game could be affected by the overclocking of the PC's resources. This could be caused by overlays or external programs running in the background. Sometimes, programs run in the background outside of your knowledge. Here's how to fix it for good:

Ad

On Windows, open the task manager and look through the running programs.

Close apps such as Discord or Rayzer Synapse and other programs running in the background.

Restart the game.

Restarting the game after shutting down external programs should help run Broken Arrow smoothly and eliminate the "Stuck on Loading Screen" error.

Restart the system

Finally, you can go ahead and restart everything. Shut down the game, your PC, and even the router — restart all of them. This often clears up minor issues with starting the game or loading it.

Ad

These are a few ways to potentially fix the "Stuck on Loading Screen" error in Broken Arrow. It's not a very difficult glitch to navigate, and if none of the fixes work, you can simply wait for a major patch update from the developers to fix it once and for all.

However, in most cases, one or all of these solutions should work flawlessly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.