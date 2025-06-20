Is Broken Arrow on PS5?

Broken Arrow is a real-time strategy (RTS) and tactics game set in a fictional struggle between the United States and Russia. Released on June 19, 2025, Broken Arrow features realistic military units and many customization options. This game is unavailable on console platforms like PS5 and Xbox and is playable on PC via the Steam client.

The developers at Balalaika are yet to make an official statement about a console release, which makes Broken Arrow exclusive to PC. Read below to find out more about the game.

Broken Arrow supported platforms

As mentioned, Broken Arrow is a PC-exclusive release, making it inaccessible to console players. Handheld devices like the Lenovo Legion Go and Steam Deck can run the game at medium to high settings. The title is not available on other operating systems, such as macOS and Linux. The official Slitherine Games X account has not provided any indications of a console launch, leaving uncertainty about future availability.

The developers have not specified a reason for the single platform release. Broken Arrow's interface is best experienced with a mouse and keyboard setup. Regarding gameplay, players can engage in real-time military action by deploying over 300 realistic units, including tanks, infantry, and aircraft. Gamers can create their custom army decks and select their preferred weapons from a diverse arsenal of 1500 customizations.

Broken Arrow features a cinematic single-player campaign with 19 grueling missions. It also has standard modes like skirmish that can be played on 19 different maps and a dynamic 5v5 multiplayer mode. The game emphasizes effective resource management where players must eliminate enemies, set up recycling units, and survive.

Gamers who enjoy RTS titles such as Command and Conquer or World in Conflict can find Broken Arrow available for PC. It launches at $49.99 on Steam. Players will need a budget setup with at least eight GB of RAM, a graphics card featuring four GB of VRAM, and 85 GB of storage space on the hard drive.

