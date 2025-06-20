Is Broken Arrow on Xbox?

Broken Arrow is Steel Balalaika's brand-new real-time strategy game released on June 19, 2025. It is currently available on Steam and has been released as a PC exclusive title as of the time of writing. The developer, including the publisher, Slitherine, has not put forward any concrete plans for a console release.
So no, Broken Arrow is not on Xbox and will likely remain a PC exclusive until the developer or the publisher decides otherwise. Here's more.
Broken Arrow: A PC exclusive
Broken Arrow is made for the mouse and keyboard. The game is not supported by Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or any other consoles, and is strictly PC only for the time being.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
It may be the case that the game could be released on other platforms in the future, but if such plans exist, they have not been revealed so far.
This can be confirmed via the official Slitherine Gaming website, which only lists PC requirements for Broken Arrow. For those who are interested in downloading the game, here are the minimum and recommended requirements:
Minimum requirements
- OS: Windows 10 x64
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 (4* 3400) / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (4 * 3500)
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650 (4096 MB) / Radeon RX 570 (4096 MB)
- Storage: 85 GB available space
Recommended requirements
- OS: Windows 10 x64
- Processor: Intel Core i9-9900k (8 * 3600) / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (8 * 3400)
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 3080 (10240 MB) / Radeon RX 6800 XT (16384 MB)
- Storage: 85 GB available space
Broken Arrow is all about creating the right army to win the battle. It has over 300 realistic military units you can play with and manipulate in order to win your fights. It's a large-scale, real-time modern warfare tactics game that brings the ferocity of war to your computer screen.
It features a gripping single-player campaign as well as exciting multiplayer modes that pit you against other players around the world. But perhaps, most importantly, it features a Scenario Editor that helps you come up with your own missions. The same tool was used to craft the game's actual campaign.
Read more gaming-related articles from Sportskeeda:
- Controller connectivity: Rematch: Potential fixes for controller not working error on PC
- 7 best action RPGs to play in 2025
- Honkai Star Rail 3.4 banners order and schedule
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.