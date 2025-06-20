Rematch: Potential fixes for controller not working error on PC

Rematch is an exciting arcade-style football title available on PC via Steam. While the game is fun to play using a controller on PC, many players have been facing controller connectivity issues. There can be numerous reasons why you face these problems. Fortunately, these can be resolved easily with just a few tweaks.

Below are potential fixes to resolve controller connectivity issues in Rematch on PC.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Sloclap rolls out official patches.

Fixing controller issues in Rematch on PC

1) Restart Rematch as well as Steam

Restarting your PC can help you resolve the issue (Image via Kepler Interactive)

If you are facing controller connectivity issues in Rematch on PC, the two easiest and often the most effective tips to try are to restart the game and Steam. However, if this does not help you, try the following tips.

Trending

2) Enable/ disable Steam Input

Steam has an in-built feature called Steam Input, which lets you connect your DualShock and/or DualSense controller to your PC. This is helpful as Windows officially only supports Xbox controllers. Steam Input acts as an emulator that lets you connect your PlayStation controllers and read them as Xbox controllers. However, this essential feature can often lead to problems as well.

If you are using PlayStation controllers or any third-party controller and this option is not enabled, it can lead to connectivity issues. On the other hand, if you are using an Xbox controller, you don't need this option enabled in the first place. In this case, you must disable it to ensure your controller works properly.

Launch the Steam application on your PC.

Click on Steam on the top left side of the app’s UI.

on the top left side of the app’s UI. Go to the Controller settings.

settings. Scroll down and locate the Steam Input option.

option. Enable Steam Input by checking the box beside the option.

If Steam Input is already enabled, try disabling it once and then re-enabling it.

3) Update your controller drivers

Another simple fix for this problem is to update your controller. PC gamers often forget to update their controllers. This small negligence can `lead to connectivity issues with controllers and gamepads. If you use Xbox controllers, you can update your controller using the Xbox Accessories App. DualSense controller users can do so using the PlayStation DualSense Firmware Updater app.

Also Read: Football legend Ronaldinho joins Rematch

For more gaming guides and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More