Russian Support units in Broken Arrow form some of the most essential parts of the army and are crucial for protecting other squads on the battlefield. The entire class contains different types of vehicles with various armor types. They are divided into different categories to help players choose from the arsenal. However, there are pros and cons for each unit, as some may be faster but come with light armor, while others would be able to take more enemy hits but have a slower speed.

This article will highlight all Russian Support units in Broken Arrow.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The content discussed in this article may be updated in the future.

What are Russian Support units in Broken Arrow?

Here is a list of all Russian Support units in Broken Arrow with a brief description of their basic capabilities:

1) Default

2S41 Drok: This is an airdropable unit that can drop smokes for itself for cover. It can smoke the infantry units to provide support, and also drop mortars to take out enemy units.

This is an airdropable unit that can drop smokes for itself for cover. It can smoke the infantry units to provide support, and also drop mortars to take out enemy units. 2S9 Nona-S: This is an amphibious vehicle that can be dropped and is effective against enemy armored units. It can be upgraded to hit laser-tagged enemies when in range.

This is an amphibious vehicle that can be dropped and is effective against enemy armored units. It can be upgraded to hit laser-tagged enemies when in range. KamAZ VDV: It is an airdropable supply truck that can accommodate a total of 14 members inside.

2) Guard Tank Brigade

2S19M1 Mstat-S: This unit can drop smokes and take out armored enemy vehicles. It is also great for providing cover fire to help Infantry and Recon Units when necessary.

This unit can drop smokes and take out armored enemy vehicles. It is also great for providing cover fire to help Infantry and Recon Units when necessary. 2S31 Vena: This is another amphibious vehicle that has access to active smokes. It has a decent optic range and great damage output, but low armor.

This is another amphibious vehicle that has access to active smokes. It has a decent optic range and great damage output, but low armor. 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV: Heavy mounted gun ground vehicle that has smokes to provide cover. It has low armor and could land in a difficult position when targeted by enemy rocket launchers.

Russian Support units in Broken Arrow have various capabilities, including anti-air defenses (Image via Slitherine Ltd.)

Derivatsiya: This is an amphibious vehicle that can be effective against some airborne units. It has decent armor at the front and can drop smokes for cover. You can upgrade it to access the 12 rounds of Sosna missiles.

This is an amphibious vehicle that can be effective against some airborne units. It has decent armor at the front and can drop smokes for cover. You can upgrade it to access the 12 rounds of Sosna missiles. S-300V4 Antey: This unit has low armor but is capable of high damage output with its large missiles. It can target multiple enemy units and even features a weapon package upgrade.

This unit has low armor but is capable of high damage output with its large missiles. It can target multiple enemy units and even features a weapon package upgrade. 9K331 Tor-M1: A great support vehicle with Radar mounted to shoot down enemies with semi-active guidance. It can also target 2 units at once.

A great support vehicle with Radar mounted to shoot down enemies with semi-active guidance. It can also target 2 units at once. TOS-1 Buratino: This is a heavily armored ground unit that can drop smokes. It can shoot 220mm Thermobaric missiles but has limited range.

3) Coastal Troops

2S1M1 Gvozdika: This is an amphibious vehicle and has access to only the 2A31 122mm gun. It can be upgraded for better weapons and gain access to active smokes.

This is an amphibious vehicle and has access to only the 2A31 122mm gun. It can be upgraded for better weapons and gain access to active smokes. 2S23 Nona-SVK: Another amphibious ground unit with active smokes. It comes with two upgrades, one for armor and the other for ammunition. It is effective against enemy infantry and some lighter armored units.

Another amphibious ground unit with active smokes. It comes with two upgrades, one for armor and the other for ammunition. It is effective against enemy infantry and some lighter armored units. 2S39 Magnolia: This is a light armored vehicle that is amphibious and can drop smokes when necessary. It has high damage output with the mortars, but it is slower than others in the same class.

This is a light armored vehicle that is amphibious and can drop smokes when necessary. It has high damage output with the mortars, but it is slower than others in the same class. 9K720 Iskander-M: This is a normal ground vehicle that can carry and deploy ballistic missiles. It has a good range but average optic stats. You can choose to upgrade its weapon package for better missiles.

This is a normal ground vehicle that can carry and deploy ballistic missiles. It has a good range but average optic stats. You can choose to upgrade its weapon package for better missiles. A222 Bereg: This is an Artillery unit with good range and an ammunition upgrade. It has low direct hit damage but a comparatively larger blast radius. It can also be used to target helicopters with anti-air rounds.

This is an Artillery unit with good range and an ammunition upgrade. It has low direct hit damage but a comparatively larger blast radius. It can also be used to target helicopters with anti-air rounds. Tor-M2DT: This is an amphibious unit with Radar capabilities. It has a decent range and good damage output. You can upgrade the weapons on this vehicle.

This is an amphibious unit with Radar capabilities. It has a decent range and good damage output. You can upgrade the weapons on this vehicle. DT-30PM Vityaz: This is a purely support vehicle that can carry a large amount of supplies and has no access to any weapons or upgrades.

This is a purely support vehicle that can carry a large amount of supplies and has no access to any weapons or upgrades. S-350 Vityaz: Radar equipped missile carrier unit that can use guided weapons. This unit has a weapon package upgrade. This can be highly effective as a ballistic defense unit on the battlefield.

Radar equipped missile carrier unit that can use guided weapons. This unit has a weapon package upgrade. This can be highly effective as a ballistic defense unit on the battlefield. ZSU-23-3M3 Biryusa: This unit is also radar-equipped and deals direct shot damage. It is moderately fast and has a good damage output. It can be quite effective against ground units and some armored enemies. You can also access a complete weapon package upgrade for this vehicle.

The Russian Support units in Broken Arrow are important to deploy as they can help your troops survive longer on the battlefield while also receiving resupplies when necessary. Although most of the units in this class do not have the best armor stats, they are useful in holding a defensive line and protecting other ground-based specialized units.

