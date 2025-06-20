How many factions are there in Broken Arrow?

Broken Arrow is Steel Balalaika's real-time strategy game, released on June 19, 2025. It puts you in the shoes of a war strategist and has you create and position your army in ways that ensure victory. The game simulates modern warfare and gives you access to hundreds of realistic military units. That said, it currently only allows you to play from the perspectives of the United States and Russia in fictional conflicts.
Therefore, as of the time being, Broken Arrow has only two factions: the USA and Russia. Here's more on the topic.
Broken Arrow puts you in the shoes of two countries at war
Currently, Broken Arrow can be played from the perspectives of two factions. The two countries involved in the game are the US and Russia. You can play the Skirmish mode on up to 19 maps against AI opponents, where your strength and strategic brilliance will be put to the test.
However, if that's not enough, you can also play the multiplayer mode online and engage in 5v5 battles. You can choose from the 300 military units available in-game to create your army, ready and equipped for the battlefield.
In terms of the background of the war, here is how the game's Steam page describes it all:
"Experience a gripping narrative-driven campaign featuring 19 handcrafted missions set in the Baltic region, played from both the United States and Russian perspectives."
The game also has an exciting single-player campaign with 19 well-crafted missions that take you through the spoils of war and put you right in the middle of tense global conflicts. Broken Arrow is all about simulating real-life war-like situations, accounting for factors like battle pressure and allowing for realistic outcomes based on wins and losses.
As of now, the title is only available on Steam. It has been released as a PC-exclusive game and, therefore, is not available on consoles like the PlayStation, Xbox, or even the Nintendo Switch 1 and 2.
Another thing to note is that this is not a free-to-play game. It costs $49.99, and you can even purchase its soundtrack separately on Steam.
