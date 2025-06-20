Is Broken Arrow an RTS?

Yes, Broken Arrow is an RTS (Real-time Strategy) game. However, it's not simply another click-fest about establishing bases; it's an RTS that emphasizes vehicle warfare, strategic movement, and efficient battlefield management. Set against the backdrop of a fictional conflict between the U.S. and Russia in Eastern Europe, the game places you on violent frontlines filled with tanks, airstrikes, and looming ambushes.

Here's more on the recently released title published by Slitherine.

Broken Arrow: Everything we know

What sets Broken Arrow apart from more traditional RTS games is how it ditches the old-school format of building bases and collecting resources. Instead, you earn points by capturing and holding territory, and can use them to call in reinforcements like infantry squads, heavy tanks, artillery, or even stealth helicopters. The gameplay is fast-paced yet strategic, keeping the focus on fighting rather than farming.

Customization is also very important in this game. Each vehicle can have its armor, loadouts, and even unique equipment customized. You can customize your forces to fit your playstyle before the first shot is fired, whether you want to build a swift, lightly armored hunter or a tank that moves slowly like a wall of steel.

Despite being packed with modern military tech, Broken Arrow keeps things relatively simple when it comes to commanding your forces. Artillery strikes, for instance, are handled with a smart system that lets you draw your firing zone right onto the battlefield. Air units respond realistically, requiring space to turn and re-engage, which adds another layer of planning to your attacks.

Additionally, supply lines are involved, but in a controllable way. Trucks can be sent to patch up damaged units or drop supplies, creating small repair zones that help your forces recover without needing to retreat. It’s a mechanic that adds logistical depth without bogging you down in micromanagement.

You can tuck a tank into a ditch, take a quick shot, and pull back before the enemy even knows where the hit came from. Covering your reinforcements and maintaining sight on enemy positions is crucial, since many weapons outrange their vision. This makes recon units feel genuinely useful, not just filler.

So, in a nutshell, yes, Broken Arrow is very much an RTS, but it also feels like a modern evolution of the genre. It blends accessible controls with deep tactical options and wraps it all within the smoke and chaos of modern military combat.

