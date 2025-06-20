5 best tips for beginners to start with Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow is a brand-new tactical warfare game with real-time war elements. It was developed by Steel Balalaika and launched on June 19, 2025. Since the title demands strategic brilliance and features complex mechanics, beginners might often find it difficult to acclimate to its gameplay.

On that note, here are five tips for newbies trying out Broken Arrow.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

5 tips for beginners in Broken Arrow

1) Reconnaissance is the key to success

Although focusing on offense would seem like the logical choice for beginners, it is highly advisable to pay more attention to recon first. After slowly getting used to the mechanics, you will realise that if you have information on your enemies, it will become infinitely easier to plan your attacks and defenses.

An important tip when placing your recon vehicles is to disarm them first. This helps keep them hidden from the enemy's sight and allows your defenses to stay up longer. Moreover, always have multiple recon options deployed. This way, even if one of your drones or vehicles is destroyed, you don't miss out on valuable information.

2) Practice both air and ground strategies

Air Defense in BA (Image via Slitherine Ltd.)

While playing Broken Arrow, it is important to realise early on that each map requires a different strategy. You will ultimately have to build both air and ground decks to use in battle. Moreover, each build will have a different playstyle, and getting used to both air and ground battles will improve your understanding of the game early on.

For context, there are a variety of options when building your deck, like recon, armor, artillery, infantry, and much more. Understanding which troop works better in which map is extremely useful for gaining strategic advantages.

For example, air decks are more suited for open maps, while ground decks work well in maps with a lot of cover (like buildings and bridges).

3) Learn to manage supplies

Broken Arrow requires precise use of resources to maximize your chances of winning. It is extremely important to plan your strategy based on the map and your opponent's preferences.

The game uses a point-based system to calculate army units and their supplies. You will need to manage the number of units and their respective supplies effectively to maintain constant firepower.

This will also help you keep track of your enemies’ resources and go on the offense accordingly, catching them off guard and winning engagements.

4) Use the scenario editor effectively

Tanks in Broken Arrow (Image via Slitherine Ltd.)

Broken Arrow has a steep learning curve. Thankfully, the game offers a very informative and detailed custom mode that you can use to practice your strategies.

In the game, you can use a scenario editor to create solo and co-op missions as well as full campaigns. This is extremely useful if you're a beginner, as you get to try out different scenarios before heading into battle.

5) Try out pre-made starter decks

For a beginner in Broken Arrow, it will initially be difficult to try and build decks suitable for specific maps or your playstyle. Therefore, you can use pre-made decks (built by experts) that you can find online. This will help you understand the basics before building your own decks.

It is, however, important to note that although these decks work well early on, they are only supposed to teach you the basics and ultimately help you build your personal deck.

Those were five tips for players who are trying out Broken Arrow for the first time. It is, however, strongly advised to slowly learn and build your own strategies, as unique decks will fare better in the long run.

