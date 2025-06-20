How long is Broken Arrow campaign?

Broken Arrow is live now, and it has already made a strong first impression. The game recently reached an all-time peak of over 30,000 concurrent players on Steam, with a Mostly Positive rating. The fans seem to love the large-scale and cinematic multiplayer battles, but many might be surprised to know that there's also a single-player campaign. Many players might be curious to know how long the game is.
On that note, here’s a breakdown of how long the Broken Arrow campaign will take to finish.
Broken Arrow: Average completion time explored
The Broken Arrow single-player campaign has 19 missions, spanning across both the USA and Russia. On average, most players can finish the game in 20 to 25 hours. However, the playtime could vary from player to player and depending on the situation.
If you are one of the players who like to get a 100% completion rate and unlock all the achievements, then the playtime would significantly increase for you. While the exact figure is hard to determine, it might take up to 30 hours to complete the full game with all the achievements.
What is the concept of Broken Arrow?
For those who don't know, Broken Arrow is a modern tactical game that blends the real-time strategy genre with fast-paced action. There are over 300 real-world military units in the game.
In the single-player campaign, players get to experience a storyline set in the Baltic region. 19 unique missions are available, offering a mix of both offensive and defensive strategies. There is also a 5v5 multiplayer mode to play with your friends.
Broken Arrow system requirements
The game is not extremely demanding, and you can run it on a low or medium-spec PC with ease. Here are the official system requirements mentioned on the Steam page:
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10 x64
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon RX 570
- Storage: 85 GB available space
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10 x64
- Processor: Intel Core i9-9900k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT
- Storage: 85 GB available space
That's everything you need to know about Broken Arrow's campaign length. For now, the game is only available for PC.
