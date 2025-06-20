How long is Broken Arrow campaign?

Broken Arrow is live now, and it has already made a strong first impression. The game recently reached an all-time peak of over 30,000 concurrent players on Steam, with a Mostly Positive rating. The fans seem to love the large-scale and cinematic multiplayer battles, but many might be surprised to know that there's also a single-player campaign. Many players might be curious to know how long the game is.

Ad

On that note, here’s a breakdown of how long the Broken Arrow campaign will take to finish.

Broken Arrow: Average completion time explored

The Broken Arrow single-player campaign has 19 missions, spanning across both the USA and Russia. On average, most players can finish the game in 20 to 25 hours. However, the playtime could vary from player to player and depending on the situation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

If you are one of the players who like to get a 100% completion rate and unlock all the achievements, then the playtime would significantly increase for you. While the exact figure is hard to determine, it might take up to 30 hours to complete the full game with all the achievements.

What is the concept of Broken Arrow?

For those who don't know, Broken Arrow is a modern tactical game that blends the real-time strategy genre with fast-paced action. There are over 300 real-world military units in the game.

Ad

In the single-player campaign, players get to experience a storyline set in the Baltic region. 19 unique missions are available, offering a mix of both offensive and defensive strategies. There is also a 5v5 multiplayer mode to play with your friends.

Broken Arrow system requirements

The game is not extremely demanding, and you can run it on a low or medium-spec PC with ease. Here are the official system requirements mentioned on the Steam page:

Ad

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 x64

Windows 10 x64 Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon RX 570

GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon RX 570 Storage: 85 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 x64

Windows 10 x64 Processor: Intel Core i9-9900k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel Core i9-9900k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT

GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT Storage: 85 GB available space

That's everything you need to know about Broken Arrow's campaign length. For now, the game is only available for PC.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.