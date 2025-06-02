Arma Reforger community servers now support monetization, here’s how to apply

Bohemia Interactive has announced that Arma Reforger community servers can now be officially monetized, a move that’s already getting a lot of praise from fans. This news was shared through the game's official X account, giving server owners a fair and legal way to earn money for their hard work. It’s a big win for the modding and hosting scene, especially for those who have kept the game alive for years.
On that note, here’s how to apply and what types of monetization are allowed in the game.
Also read: Can you play Arma Reforger on Xbox?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Monetizing community servers in Arma Reforger: How to apply and ways to earn
As of June 2, 2025, Arma Reforger server owners can apply to monetize their servers through Bohemia’s official website. This means anyone can earn from their server if they follow a few rules and guidelines.
Here are the monetization methods that are now allowed:
- Access fees & cosmetic perks: You can charge players to access your server, and offer cosmetic-only perks. Pay-to-win items are strictly prohibited.
- Advertising: You can include product placements, sponsorships, or in-game ads.
- Donations: Accepting donations is completely allowed as long as it does not lock players out of any content.
If you want to join the server monetization program, you can apply through Bohemia’s website here. Once approved, your server will be added to the official list, and you can start making money. It is worth noting that servers will be removed from the list if they attempt to exploit any vulnerabilities.
The mod creators must show proof of permission to the developers if they are using third-party content and attempting to monetize it. What's interesting is that RHS Mods, one of the most popular Arma mod developers, is still sticking to their zero monetization policy.
That's everything you need to know about the Arma Reforger community server monetization. Note that creators can't apply forever, and the last day to apply for monetization is May 31, 2026. Additionally, even Arma 3 and DayZ community servers are eligible for monetization. For more information, you can visit the game's official website.
Read more articles here:
- Reforger Update 1.3: Everything we know
- Best graphics settings for Reforger on PS5 and Xbox
- What is Conflict in Reforger?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.