Arma Reforger community servers now support monetization, here’s how to apply

Bohemia Interactive has announced that Arma Reforger community servers can now be officially monetized, a move that’s already getting a lot of praise from fans. This news was shared through the game's official X account, giving server owners a fair and legal way to earn money for their hard work. It’s a big win for the modding and hosting scene, especially for those who have kept the game alive for years.

Ad

On that note, here’s how to apply and what types of monetization are allowed in the game.

Also read: Can you play Arma Reforger on Xbox?

Monetizing community servers in Arma Reforger: How to apply and ways to earn

As of June 2, 2025, Arma Reforger server owners can apply to monetize their servers through Bohemia’s official website. This means anyone can earn from their server if they follow a few rules and guidelines.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are the monetization methods that are now allowed:

Access fees & cosmetic perks : You can charge players to access your server, and offer cosmetic-only perks. Pay-to-win items are strictly prohibited.

: You can charge players to access your server, and offer cosmetic-only perks. Pay-to-win items are strictly prohibited. Advertising : You can include product placements, sponsorships, or in-game ads.

: You can include product placements, sponsorships, or in-game ads. Donations: Accepting donations is completely allowed as long as it does not lock players out of any content.

If you want to join the server monetization program, you can apply through Bohemia’s website here. Once approved, your server will be added to the official list, and you can start making money. It is worth noting that servers will be removed from the list if they attempt to exploit any vulnerabilities.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The mod creators must show proof of permission to the developers if they are using third-party content and attempting to monetize it. What's interesting is that RHS Mods, one of the most popular Arma mod developers, is still sticking to their zero monetization policy.

That's everything you need to know about the Arma Reforger community server monetization. Note that creators can't apply forever, and the last day to apply for monetization is May 31, 2026. Additionally, even Arma 3 and DayZ community servers are eligible for monetization. For more information, you can visit the game's official website.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.