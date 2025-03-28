Arma Reforger Update 1.3: Everything we know

The new Arma Reforger update titled Fire Support is here. And as usual, it introduces new vehicles, weapons, game systems, and improvements to enhance the battlefield experience. Arma Reforger continues to maintain strong player numbers, and with every update, the road to Arma 4 looks increasingly promising.

Here’s everything Arma Reforger Update 1.3 brings to players.

Arma Reforger Update 1.3 in brief

The latest update introduces a range of significant gameplay additions to Arma Reforger. To start with, two new combat vehicles are added to the game: the LAV-25, a powerful infantry fighting vehicle armed with an autocannon and a machine gun, and the BRDM-2, a Soviet vehicle equipped with a heavy machine gun.

For aerial combat, gunship variants of the UH-1H and Mi-8 helicopters have been introduced, featuring adjustable sights and multiple ammunition types. Additionally, mortars make their debut, allowing players to fire long-range bombardments and strategically cut off enemy supply routes. Two mortars are currently added: the US M252 81mm mortar and the Soviet 2B14 82mm mortar.

Another important change in this Arma Reforger Update is the introduction of destruction mechanics. Buildings and trees can now be destroyed during combat, which means cover is no longer permanent, and players will have to adapt their strategies accordingly. Mortars, helicopters, and vehicles now play a more significant role in reshaping the environment and creating new tactical opportunities.

The M923A1 and URAL-4320 transport trucks can now carry 1,500 supplies, making resource management more efficient. Additionally, new variants of the UAZ-452 and Šárka 1203 expand the transport options.

The AI system has also received a major overhaul, making enemy soldiers more aggressive and intelligent. They now react better to movement, take cover more effectively, and engage in flanking as well. Meanwhile, changes to the Conflict mode prevent players from spawning at contested bases, and capture times now depend on the number of connected bases within the radio network.

Lastly, a rank-based system has been implemented for Ammunition Supply Depots, meaning players must now earn ranks before unlocking more advanced weapons and gear. This change addresses the long-standing issue of arsenal spam, encouraging players to contribute more meaningfully to their platoons.

That's everything you need to know about the Arma Reforger Update 1.3. For more details, you can refer to the official patch notes on Arma's website.

