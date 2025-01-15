What is Conflict in Arma Reforger?

In Arma Reforger, Conflict is a multiplayer game mode introduced during the title's early access. This mode focuses on capturing strategic locations across the islands of Arland and Everon by gradually taking over enemy headquarters and bases. Here, you must join one of two factions: the US Army or the Soviet Army. Throughout the game, you will find supplies and use radio signals to carry out your mission.

Read on to learn more about the Conflict mode in the game.

Arma Reforger: Conflict mode explained

In Conflict mode, players are grouped into two factions: the US Army and the Soviet Army, fighting to control strategic locations across two islands. To win in this mode, they must capture a certain number of strategic sites and hold them for a designated period. These locations are marked in pink; eventually, their color will change depending on which faction controls them.

Trending

A still from the Conflict game mode (Image via Bohemia Interactive)

You progress through the map by expanding your radio signal, which is essential for this mode. Capturing strategic locations can only be done within a faction's radio range. Each group has its own uniform and vehicle structure to distinguish them.

Read more: Best graphics settings for Arma on PS5 and Xbox

Certain radio towers are crucial, as they extend a faction’s radio range. Whoever captures them can quickly cause the other team to lose access to some of their bases. Both factions are provided with supplies, including building materials and various items for constructing defenses, healing teammates, spawning, and resupplying.

Maps from the Conflict mode (Image via Bohemia Interactive)

In crucial situations, these supplies can be transported from one place to another with the help of vehicles and helicopters. The mode also allows you to construct mobile headquarters at any location, which helps you respawn at those spots.

Check out: Is Arma Reforger on Xbox Game Pass?

An important aspect of this mode is communication. You can connect with friends or other players you meet on the map and form your group. Each group can have their own radio frequency for communication in Conflict mode, helping them work together to complete objectives. Completing objectives allows you to advance in rank, unlocking better vehicles and other perks.

Check out more Arma Reforger articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.