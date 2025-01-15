How to publish a mod in Arma Reforger

Arma Reforger has started gaining popularity in the FPS community after the recent release of its PlayStation version and full cross-platform multiplayer support. The game has seen an all-time-high player count in 2025, and is seemingly being received well too. One of the reasons behind the game's popularity is a thriving modding community, where players can create and share custom content to enhance the game experience.

Bohemia Interactive actively encourages this creativity by hosting free online boot camps to teach modding as well as shouting out mod creators, providing both exposure and motivation. If you are also willing to get into it, this article will help you learn how to publish your mod in Arma Reforger.

Note: Mods in Arma Reforger can only be created and published using the Enfusion Workbench on PC. Console players can download and enjoy mods but cannot create or publish them.

How to Publish your mod in Arma Reforger?

Publishing a mod in Arma Reforger requires many steps, but is quite a simple process. Here's how to do it:

Meet the prerequisites

Before publishing the mod, ensure that your project is complete, fully functional, and ready for public use. You first need to link your Bohemia Interactive account to Steam. This step is mandatory; if you do not have a Bohemia Interactive account yet, you can easily create one in the Enfusion Workbench (the developer tool that comes with Arma Reforger).

Prepare the mod

Publish Project window (Image via Bohemia Interactive)

Using the Enfusion Workbench, you can bundle your mod by clicking the Publish Project button. This process helps you organize your mod files and prepares a bundle for uploading. It is recommended to use the default file directory.

Configure publishing information

Fill the necessary information about your mod (Image via Bohemia Interactive)

In the Workbench publishing interface, fill in the necessary information to finalize the publishing of your mod in Arma Reforger. Choose a project name under 30 characters, upload a preview image, and provide a good description in under 5000 characters. Finally, select the relevant category and add tags that would make your mod easier to find in the game.

Publish your mod

Now that all the necessary information is filled, it is time to click Publish. The Workbench will compress and package your mod files in the right format. After the process is completed, confirm the upload on the Arma Reforger Workshop. The packaging process could take several minutes, depending on the size of your mod.

That's all you need to know about publishing a mod in Arma Reforger. If you want to remove your mod, you can simply go to the project in Enfusion Workbench and select the "Remove from Workshop" option from the top menu. Do note that this action is permanent and can not be undone.

For more details, you can refer to the official guide to publishing a mod in Arma Reforger.

