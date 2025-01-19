What is Make Arma Not War? Arma Reforger modding competition explained

Make Arma Not War 2025 is a content creation contest where modders are invited to create mods across four different categories. They must utilize the same tools as the developers at Bohemia Interactive. It's a one-of-a-kind competition that reflects the spirit of the Arma Reforger community since the game is famous for the many mods and servers it allows users to access and create.

Make Arma Not War gives Arma Reforger modders a chance to win from a prize pool of over $100,000. It's an opportunity for enthusiasts to create something truly worthwhile for the community.

Make Arma Not War: Arma Reforger mod competition

The contest will be judged by a panel of Bohemia Interactive representatives. The submissions for Make Arma Not War are open until July 31, 2025.

The contest essentially has three major categories and one minor category. Arma Reforger modders across the world now have a chance to win up to $17,000 per category depending on their standing and category. All the three major categories have the following prizes:

First Place: $17,000

$17,000 Second Place: $10,000

$10,000 Third Place: $5,000

The Assets category judges mods for in-game resources or physical objects such as buildings, weapons, vehicles, textures, etc. It challenges participants to create interesting interactions within a game mod. Meanwhile, the Playable Content category rewards modders for creating interesting game mods, scenarios, or modded content designed for playing.

Finally, the third major category, Wildcard, involves unique scripts, unexpected gameplay mechanics, and original ideas in terms of Arma Reforger mods. It essentially involves anything newly introduced to the game.

Apart from these major categories, the competition also has a minor category called Don't Fight Alone. It challenges modders to create safe space for players who may suffer from mental health conditions such as PTSD, Depression, Anxiety Disorders, or others. This category was created owing to an initiative that attempts to deal with the negative stereotypes of gaming.

Make Arma Not War has partnered up with Stock Up to help support veterans and individuals suffering from mental issues. The winners of this category will receive a prize of $3,000. There are no rankings in this category and only a single prize is seemingly available. It's certainly an admirable initiative for the Arma Reforger community as a whole.

