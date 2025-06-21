There are several Russian Infantry units in Broken Arrow that can be used to participate in the battlefield. The entire category is divided into three major classes, which contain various ground units with different loadouts and package upgrades. Infantry units generally fight directly and participate in different areas with a variety of weapons to combat enemy troops, airborne units, and ground vehicles.

This article will highlight all Russian Infantry units in Broken Arrow.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The content discussed in this article may be updated in the future.

What are Russian Infantry units in Broken Arrow?

Here is a list of all the Russian Infantry units in Broken Arrow, alongside some key highlights for each unit:

Trending

1) VDV Brigade

VDV AGS-30: Airdroppable unit of a 5-man team who have the ability to sprint. These can be effective against other infantry enemies and Recon units in close combat.

Airdroppable unit of a 5-man team who have the ability to sprint. These can be effective against other infantry enemies and Recon units in close combat. VDV DSh: This is also a 5-man squad that can be airdropped. They can sprint and drop smokes to protect their position when necessary. This unit can carry the RPG-7V to combat against light and medium armored enemies.

This is also a 5-man squad that can be airdropped. They can sprint and drop smokes to protect their position when necessary. This unit can carry the RPG-7V to combat against light and medium armored enemies. VDV Igla: Airdroppable 5-man unit who can sprint. They can carry the Igla-D launcher to take down light armored units with ease.

Airdroppable 5-man unit who can sprint. They can carry the Igla-D launcher to take down light armored units with ease. VDV Kornet: Another 5-man unit that can sprint and is capable of airdropping. This unit can be effective against high armor enemies and also take down other ground vehicles.

Another 5-man unit that can sprint and is capable of airdropping. This unit can be effective against high armor enemies and also take down other ground vehicles. VDV Metis-M: This 5-man unit can be airdropped and used as a cover fire support group. They can sprint on the battlefield and also use the Metis-M launcher.

Russian Infantry units in Broken Arrow have great offensive capacity (Image via Slitherine Ltd.)

Also read: All Russian Recon units in Broken Arrow

2) Guard Tank Bridage

AGS-40: Airdroppable 5-man squad with the ability to sprint. They can use the AGS-30 to defend against some armored units and infantry.

Airdroppable 5-man squad with the ability to sprint. They can use the AGS-30 to defend against some armored units and infantry. Gvardii Motostrelki: This is a large 8-man unit that can sprint and drop smokes to protect themselves. The squad also has access to the RPG-28 to fight against armored vehicles in close-range situations.

This is a large 8-man unit that can sprint and drop smokes to protect themselves. The squad also has access to the RPG-28 to fight against armored vehicles in close-range situations. Ingenery-Shturmoviki: Another 8-man unit who can sprint and use smokes for cover. They have flashbangs equipped to catch enemies off guard.

Another 8-man unit who can sprint and use smokes for cover. They have flashbangs equipped to catch enemies off guard. PZRK Verba: A 4-man unit that can only sprint on the battlefield. They have access to the Verba launcher and can be effective against some airborne units.

3) Coastal Troops

Chernye Berety: A massive 14-man unit that can be airdropped on the field. They can sprint and smoke their position when required. The squad can use the RPG-27 to combat medium armored units.

A massive 14-man unit that can be airdropped on the field. They can sprint and smoke their position when required. The squad can use the RPG-27 to combat medium armored units. Gornostrelki: This is a 7-man team that can sprint and drop smokes for cover. The team has access to a Metis launcher. There are no upgrade packages for this unit.

This is a 7-man team that can sprint and drop smokes for cover. The team has access to a Metis launcher. There are no upgrade packages for this unit. Morskaya Pekhota: Another 7-man unit that can sprint and use smokes. This squad gets access to the RPG-27, which is effective against medium armored vehicles.

Another 7-man unit that can sprint and use smokes. This squad gets access to the RPG-27, which is effective against medium armored vehicles. PTRK Konkurs: This is a small 4-man unit with access to the Konkurs launcher. They can only sprint on the battlefield and have no method to cover their position.

This is a small 4-man unit with access to the Konkurs launcher. They can only sprint on the battlefield and have no method to cover their position. SPG-9 Sapog: This 7-man Infantry unit can hold down the line with the help of the SPG-9M and carry a total of 5 AK-74M rifles.

Russian Infantry units in Broken Arrow can help you build the backbone of your troops. These are effective units that can provide cover for specialized classes and hold the line of defense against most attacks. However, they need to be constantly watched over for resupplies and repositioning to avoid taking enemy artillery hits. Fans can check out all the loadouts and categories in-game by visiting the Arsenal tab.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.