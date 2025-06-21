There are various parts of a faction in Broken Arrow, and Recon is one of them. The Recon category is great for dropping into different territories and carrying out lethal hits on enemies. The game has various units for each category, and you may need to change the loadout to create a setup that matches your playstyle.
This article will highlight all Russian Recon units in Broken Arrow.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The items discussed in the article may be updated in the future.
What are Russian Recon units in Broken Arrow?
Here is a list of all the available Russian Recon units in Broken Arrow, alongside a brief overview:
1) VDV Brigade
- VDV RAzvedka: Airdroppable units that can sprint and can carry smoke grenades. This is a 5-man squad that can carry the RPG-7D3 to attack light and medium armored units.
- VDV Snaipery: Airdroppable 3-man unit with either a long-range sniper setup or a suppressed stealth setup. This squad can laser tag enemy units.
- VDV Spetsnaz: A 5-man airdroppable team that can sprint, laser tag, and drop smokes when engaging in a fight. You can customize these to carry an RPG-16 or the Bur Thermobaric launcher.
- 1V119 Reostat: Low armor vehicle that can be airdropped and is amphibious. It is also capable of laser tagging enemy units. This unit can be upgraded to increase the optics stat.
- Sarmat-2 GShG: The vehicle is fast but has low armor. This can be airdropped and used to flank enemy troops. It can be equipped with different top-mounted guns.
- Typhoon VDV: Airdroppable vehicle with comparatively more armor than the Sarmat-2. It can be effective against light infantry and other low-armor units. The vehicle is also capable of carrying a 5-man unit.
- Forpost: This is a small drone that can be equipped with either 2 Kornet ATGMs or 2 Kh-BPLA Thermobarics. It is capable of laser tagging enemies.
- Orion: A stronger drone that can laser tag enemy units and has a higher optics stat. It can carry either 2 Vikhr ATGMs, 2 Kornet ATGMs, 2 Kh-BPLA Thermobarics, or 2 KAB-50s.
2) Guard Tank Brigade
- BRM-3k: This is an amphibious vehicle that can be effective against infantry units. It can drop smokes for itself and is capable of laser tagging. You can also upgrade its armor package to extend its lifetime on the battlefield.
- T-90M Nakidka: This heavily armored vehicle can only run on the ground but does not have any laser tag capabilities. It can drop smokes to protect its position when necessary. This unit's damage output is quite high, allowing it to wipe out enemy infantry with ease.
3) Coastal Troops
- Morskaya Razvedka: This is a 5-man team that can sprint and drop smokes for protection. Similar to the VDV counterpart, they can carry an RPG-27 to fight against light armored units.
- PDSS: This is an air-droppable 4-man unit that is amphibious and capable of sprinting and dropping smokes.
- Spetsnaz VMF: This is also an airdroppable unit that can sprint, drop smokes, and laser tag enemies. This 6-man unit has great optic stats and can be highly effective when hunting down infantry from flanks.
- 1V14 Mashina-S: This is an amphibious vehicle with light armor, but it is capable of laser tagging. It can be upgraded to increase the optics stat.
- BRDM-2M: This is another light armor land vehicle with decent optic stats. It is an amphibious vehicle, but it cannot smoke or laser tag. You can choose to upgrade its weapons and the overall armor package.
You can check out all categories, units, and vehicles in-game by visiting the Arsenal Tab. However, you must maintain your resources while building your army before heading into the battlefield. Russian Recon units in Broken Arrow are some of the most effective investments in the game, as they are lethal and can hold their own against stronger opponents.
