Brothers A Tale of Two Sons Remake: Release date, pre-order bonuses, system requirements, and more explored

Brothers A Tale of Two Sons Remake is a modern remaster of Josef Fares' niche but highly beloved co-op action-adventure title. The original title was released back in September 2013 to glowing reviews from critics and players alike, garnering the game a cult classic status among fans. The remake was announced by 505 Games during The Game Awards 2023.

While Josef Fares and Starbreeze Studios helmed the original game, the remake is being developed by Avantgarden SRL and published by 505 Games. Alongside the game's announcement, 505 Games also revealed a host of other essential information related to the upcoming remake, including its release date, pre-orders, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about Brothers A Tale of Two Sons Remake release date, pre-order bonuses, PC system requirements, and more.

When does Brothers A Tale of Two Sons Remake release?

Despite being announced fairly recently, Brothers A Tale of Two Sons Remake is coming out much sooner than most fans might've anticipated. The upcoming remake will be released on February 28, 2023, for all current-generation platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

Expand Tweet

Unlike the original title, the upcoming remake of Brothers A Tale of Two Sons isn't coming to mobile platforms or the Nintendo Switch.

Brothers A Tale of Two Sons Remake pre-order details

Although the game's store page is live on all platforms, you cannot pre-order the game just yet. However, you can add the title to your wishlist on your platform of choice. 505 Games has yet to reveal the price for the upcoming remake for all platforms. Similarly to the 2013 original, the upcoming remake of Brothers A Tale of Two Sons does not feature any pre-order bonus.

Expand Tweet

We will update this section once 505 Games releases more information regarding the remake's pre-order and pricing.

Brothers A Tale of Two Sons Remake PC system requirements

The original Brothers A Tale of Two Sons was built on Unreal Engine 3. Despite being more than a decade old, the game's visuals still hold up pretty well, even today. However, as confirmed by the recently released gameplay trailer for the remake, developer Avantgarden SRL uses Unreal Engine 5 to power their upcoming title.

Expand Tweet

This is further reflected by the game's official system requirements, which is a significant step from the original, recommending players have an RTX 2060 Super or RX 5700 equivalent GPU for the best gameplay experience.

Here are the official PC system requirements for Brothers A Tale of Two Sons Remake:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 (4 * 3400), AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 * 3500)

Intel Core i7-6700 (4 * 3400), AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 * 3500) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX1650 GPU with 8 GB Dedicated RAM

Nvidia GTX1650 GPU with 8 GB Dedicated RAM DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 35 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 (8 * 2900), AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 * 3600) or equivalent

Intel Core i7-10700 (8 * 2900), AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 * 3600) or equivalent Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Geforce RTX 2060 Super (6144 MB), Radeon RX 5700 (8192 MB)

Geforce RTX 2060 Super (6144 MB), Radeon RX 5700 (8192 MB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 35 GB available space

Expand Tweet

We will update this article as more information regarding Brothers A Tale of Two Sons Remake is revealed by 505 Games, close to its February 2024 release.