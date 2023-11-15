Brown Dust 2 tier list (November 2023)

Brown Dust 2 is a gacha game developed by Neowiz Games, offering highly strategic combat experiences in a grid-based battle system. This RPG is a sequel to Brave Nine and continues the story, expanding the lore. You build a squad of five, deploy them in a 6x4 grid, and strategically launch your attacks, defeating enemies. The title features over 30 mercenaries you can collect from the in-game gacha.

You must use the best strategies with your squad to obliterate enemies and progress the story. However, it is not the only vital thing to win matches; choosing the best characters is equally important.

This article provides a complete Brown Dust 2 tier list, helping you create a formidable squad.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Samay and Alec rank at the top tier in the Brown Dust 2 tier list for November 2023

Each mercenary in your squad possesses one of these elemental types: Wind, Water, Fire, Light, and Dark. They cyclically interact with each other besides Light and Dark, which have pros and cons only against each other.

They have three actions in their arsenal to dish out damage to enemies: normal, special skill, and knockback. The mercenaries also have multiple costumes that players can equip and unlock special abilities.

This article categorizes every mercenary and their elements into S, A, B, and C tiers.

S-tier

Justia is one of the best units (Image via Neowiz Games)

If you want to win every confrontation without worry, use the characters listed in S-tier. They have power and skills unmatched by others in this mobile gacha title’s current meta.

Samay

Alec

Arines

Justia

Andrew

A-tier

Helena in Brown Dust 2 (Image via Neowiz Games)

With A-tier mercenaries, you can still win all stages but might face challenges in end-game content. However, upgrading them solves the problem and makes them as robust as S-tier units.

Helena

Olstein

Sylvia

Gray

Kry

Lecliss

Anastasia

Eclipse

B-tier

Layla in Brown Dust 2 (Image via Neowiz Games)

With average combat ability, these units can help you get past mid and early content. Upgrade them at every opportunity and pair them with S and A-tier units to win every match.

Beatrice

Rou

Rubia

Rafina

Jayden

Elise

Lisianne

Liatris

Layla

Emma

Wiggle

Rigenette

Seir

Lucrezia

Anastasia

Celia

C-tier

Lydia in Brown Dust 2 (Image via Neowiz Games)

The C-tier mercenaries are the worst and provide little to no utility. If you are a beginner to this gacha, you can use the following units to understand the meta better and get familiarized with its highly strategic gameplay.

Scheherazade

Eleaneer

Teresse

Carlson

Emma

Lathel

Ingrid

Synthia

Maria

Lydia

Julie

In the Brown Dust 2 tier list, mercenaries’ ranks fluctuate with every update the title receives from Neowiz. New characters debut through new patches, and Neowiz also adjusts old ones by buffing or nerfing them, ultimately changing the tier list.