Brown Dust 2 tier list (October 2023)

Developed by Neowiz, Brown Dust 2 is an adventure RPG title for PC and mobile devices. In this gacha, you create a squad of five characters (called mercenaries) and engage in turn-based strategic combat. You place them in a 6x4 grid for calculated attacks and use various skills to take down enemies. Each unit has multiple costumes that you can equip, unlocking special skills.

Apart from using your tactical abilities, it’s important you create a roster of robust characters to win every battle. However, with a massive roster of over 30 mercenaries, choosing the best might be overwhelming. To help in the process, this article ranks every Brown Dust 2 character from best to worst in a tier list.

Ranking every Brown Dust 2 character from best to worst (October 2023)

An in-game screenshot of Brown Dust 2 gameplay. (Image via Neowiz)

Each Brown Dust 2 mercenary performs three actions to attack: normal, knockback, and special skill. You can equip them with gears (up to five), refine them, and level them up to enhance their overall stats. Every unit’s skills have upgradable abilities. You can also ascend their stars to make them more robust.

Further, mercenaries possess one of the five elemental types. They have pros and cons over each other in the following ways:

Wind beats Water

Water strong against Fire

Fire overpowers Wind

Light and Dark are two additional ones that are neutral against the aforementioned elements and only interact with each other.

That said, you will find all mercenaries categorized into S, A, B, and C tiers with their respective elements. Like other gacha RPGs, S-tier offers characters that you can depend upon in any situation. On the contrary, C tier includes the worst performers.

S-tier

Justia in Brown Dust 2. (Image via Neowiz)

The S-tier characters are helpful in any situation in this mobile gacha title. They are your saving grace and make your journey easier. Their special skills, knockback, and normal attacks can dish out immense damage to enemies.

Justia - Light

Samay - Dark

Helena - Light

Kry - Dark

Arines - Light

Rou - Dark

A-tier

Wiggle in Brown Dust 2. (Image via Neowiz)

Brown Dust A-tier characters might not be as overpowered as S, but they help you clear most stages effortlessly. They are the next best units in this mobile RPG title. Upgrade and pair them with S-tier characters to make your squad a team of formidable mercenaries.

Wiggle - Fire

Emma - Light

Andrew - Fire

Jayden - Light

Scheherazade - Water

Lecliss - Wind

Eclipse - Dark

Alec - Fire

Anastasia - Anastasia

Gynt - Wind

Olstein - Wind

Gray - Wind

Cynthia - Water

Sylvia - Water

Ingrid - Water

Remnunt - Water

Celia - Dark

Maria - Dark

Eleaneer - Dark

B-tier

Layla in Brown Dust 2. (Image via Neowiz)

They are your ordinary mercenaries, providing average utility in battles. Although they have a few shortcomings, you should not overlook them while building a squad. Leveling them up at every opportunity and equipping them with powerful gears will ensure that they can pretty much destroy any enemy.

Beatrice - Fire

Rubia - Fire

Liartris - Fire

Lathel - Fire

Rignette - Wind

Fred - Wind

Rafina - Water

Carlson - Water

Teresse - Water

Layla - Light

Seir - Dark

C-tier

Lydia in Brown Dust 2. (Image via Neowiz)

You must be warned that the C-tier mercenaries are no good in the current meta. They are the worst characters that you can include in your roster. It’s better you avoid using them after completing the tutorial and early-game stages. Aim for those that rank at S, A, and B-tiers.

Elise - Fire

Bernie - Wind

Julie - Wind

Lisianne - Wind

Lydia - Water

Lucrezia - Dark

That concludes our Brown Dust 2 tier list for October 2023. You can follow Sportskeeda to get tier lists for more such RPG gacha games and stay updated on the gaming world.