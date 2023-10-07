DanMachi Battle Chronicle tier list (October 2023) and How to reroll

DanMachi Battle Chronicle is an action-RPG-gacha game that features original characters and a story from the popular anime series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?. There are two types of entities in this title: Adventurers and Assists. The former partake in battles and the latter support them by providing them with buffs.

You create a team of six characters with three Adventurers and three Assists. Knowing each unit’s battle prowess while creating a battle party will help make your journey easy in-game. This article will offer a tier list for all the characters in this title based on their utility in battle.

Every DanMachi Battle Chronicle character ranked for a winning team (October 2023)

Each DanMachi Battle Chronicle character performs unique roles: Defense, Attack, Support, and Speed. They come in varying rarity levels; R, SR, and SSR are the lowest, while UR is the highest.

Additionally, each entity possesses a unique element that interacts with other elements in a rock-paper-scissor-based system. Here are the details:

Wind beats Earth

Earth defeats Electric

Electric overpowers Water

Water beats Fire

Fire beats Wind

Besides creating a squad of Adventurers and Assists, you can equip these characters with scene cards, increasing their combat prowess and providing them with Skill Effects. You can also upgrade their in-game level, awaken them, and break their limits, making them more robust.

All DanMachi Battle Chronicle units mentioned below are ranked into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gachas tier lists, The most robust characters in the current meta are in the SS tier. Contrarily, C-tier units are the worst performers.

SS-tier

(Elgram) Gareth Landrock in DanMachi Battle Chronicle. (Image via Aimming Inc.)

SS-tier Adventurers and Assists are very strong in this mobile RPG title's current meta. With these units on your roster, you can quickly destroy any enemy in all game modes. Upgrade the units mentioned below to make them more potent fighters. Here are the characters in the SS tier:

(Elgram) Gareth Landrock: Adventurer

(Sword Princess) Ais Wallenstein: Adventurer

(Fox Spirit) Sanjouno Haruhime: Adventurer

(Little Rookies) Bell Carnel: Adventurer

(Amazon) Tiona Hiryute: Adventurer

(Deity of the Sacred Fire) Hestia: Assist

(Queen of the Night) Ishtar: Assist

(Inexperienced Mage) Lefiya Viridis: Assist

(Prum Assist) Liliruca Arde: Assist

(Goddess of the Beach) Hestia: Assist

(God of Neutrality) Hermes: Assist

S-tier

Tione Hiryute in DanMachi Battle Chronicle. (Image via Aiming Inc.)

You will find the units less robust than SS but overpower every other that ranks at A, B, and C-tier in the S tier. They are the second-best units you can include while creating a battle party. Invest your resources in them to make them as potent as SS-tier in this mobile fighting title. The list of S-tier characters is below:

(Jormungandr) Tione Hiryute: Adventurer

(Mirabilis) Cassandra Ilion: Adventurer

(Gale) Ryu Lion: Adventurer

(Thousand Elf) Lefiya Viridis: Adventurer

(Nine Hell) Riveria Ljos Alf: Adventurer

(Captivating Supporter) Liliruca: Adventurer

(Braver) Finn Deimne: Adventurer

(God of War) Takemikazuchi: Assist

(Maid of Fertility) Syr Flover: Assist

(Red-Haired God of Smithing) Hephaistios: Assist

(Unreliable Statements) Loki: Assist

A-tier

Bete Loga in DanMachi Battle Chronicle. (Image via Aiming Inc.)

A-tier characters are decent fighters that can help you win most battles in this mobile anime game. However, they only provide utility in early to mid-game stages. You must upgrade them at every opportunity to win battles. Adventurers and Assists in the A tier are listed below:

(Vanargand) Bete Loga: Adventurer

(Antianeira) Aisha Belka: Adventurer

(Absolute Shadow) Yamato Mikoto: Adventurer

(Unconquerable) Gareth Landrock: Adventurer

(Delicate Girl) Hitachi Chigusa): Assist

(Dragon Girl) Wiene: Assist

(God of Medicine) Miach: Assist

(Follower of the Cherry Blossoms) Hitachi Chigusa: Assist

B-tier

Ais Wallenstein in DanMachi Battle Chronicle. (Image via Aiming Inc.)

Use B-tier characters only if you do not have SS, S, or A-tier ones in this adventure title. They provide little utility in combat and are only suitable for this game's early stages. Use SS, S, and A-tier characters for an easy in-game journey. This title's B-tier units are listed below:

(War Princess) Ais Wallenstein: Adventurer

(Wolf) Bete Loga: Adventurer

(Twin-Bladed Dancer) Tione Hiryute: Adventurer

(God of Guidance) Takemikazuchi: Assist

(Lady of Many Looks) Syr Flover: Assist

(Apothecary) Miach: Assist

(Acquaintance of the Gale) Asif Al Andromeda: Assist

(God of Romance) Hermes: Assist

(Blacksmith of the Flames) Welf Crozzo: Adventurer

C-tier

Hephaistios in DanMachi Battle Chronicle. (Image via Aiming Inc)

Units in the C-tier provide little to no utility in DanMachi Battle Chronicle’s current meta. You can use them to understand this mobile gacha title’s mechanics and familiarize yourself with its gameplay. They do not have any utiliy other than this. Here is the list of all characters in the C-tier:

(Divine Artisan) Hephaistios: Assist

(Novice Adventurer) Bell Cranel: Adventurer

(Strategic Supporter) Liliruca Arde: Assist

(Ninja from the Far East) Yamato Mikoto: Adventurer

(Lady of the Two-Handed Blade) Tiona Hiryute: Adventurer

(Laurus Fuga) Daphne Lauros: Adventurer

(Fox Girl of the Brothel) Sanjouno Haruhime: Assist

(Goddess of Salvation) Hestia: Assist

It’s worth noting that the DanMachi Battle Chronicle tier list changes with every update. Aiming Inc. regularly patches the title with new characters, changing the meta, from time to time. Additionally, new updates can offer some units buffs and others nerfs, which modify their ranks.

How to perform reroll in DanMachi Battle Chronicle

Peform reroll in DanMachi Battle Chronicle by deleting the app's data from the phone's settings. (Image via Aiming Inc.)

You can reroll in this gacha title using only one method: deleting the app data. To do so, log in to the app using a guest account. Play the tutorial and complete the Adventure: Bell Carnel chapter, unlocking all in-game features and obtaining free Gacha tickets.

Summon Adventurers or Assists from the in-game gacha system. If you're content with the units you summoned, link your Google Play or Apple account. Otherwise, head over to the phone's settings, clear the app data to perform a reroll, and repeat the process.