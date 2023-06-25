Brown Dust 2 release: New player rewards, free gifts, and more

Neowiz finally launched Brown Dust 2 globally on June 22, 2023, for Android and iOS after conducting several beta tests over the last few months. Pre-registered players can finally download it from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. The new adventure JRPG is the next entry in the Brave Nine series, where the story will follow up after the events of Brave Nine, another popular turn-based tactical RPG developed by Neowiz.

Brown Dust 2 features high-end console-level graphics with an overwhelming amount of visual details and allows players to take on the role of several 2D characters that have been beautifully designed by top-tier illustrators. The developer has added several new character packs and rewards for pre-registered and new players, which will all be explored further.

A deep dive into Brown Dust 2's release details, new characters, rewards, and more

Before Brown Dust 2's grand launch, when beta tests were live, the game witnessed an overwhelming level of interest from players with millions of them pre-registering for the highly-anticipated sequel of the beloved Brave Nine franchise. A few days before launch, pre-registrations finally hit two million, granting players bonus rewards to celebrate the milestone.

Those rewards included 1,600 Dia, a few Draw Tickets, two 4-star Contracts, one 5-star Character Exchange Ticket, and one 5-star Contract. Pre-registered players would immediately receive them after downloading the new JRPG title after launch and creating a new account.

Players who didn't pre-register for Brown Dust 2 and are about to download the game from the online stores will also be entitled to several in-game rewards as a welcome gift. Those include eight Story Packs, three Character Packs, and three Special Packs that offer captivating game modes like PvP battles.

Later in the game's story, players will meet characters such as Lathal and Wiggle from Character Pack 2 and Schera from Character Pack 3. The developers also drafted a roadmap highlighting future plans for their tactical anime RPG. They are:

Bug fixes and optimizations

Mirror Wars Balance

UX and tutorial improvements

BM design and content difficulty

Finally, the developer has included daily free draws for every event and seasonal content rewards to give players more opportunities to earn rewards and level up quickly. Content updates with more in-game items, such as Packs and cosmetics, will also be given every four weeks.

Brown Dust 2 is now available for download in 173 countries and supports four languages: English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. For more details and updates, players can visit the game's official website and follow its official Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Discord channels.

