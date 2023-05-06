5 most brutal finishers in fighting games

Brutal finishers are a signature aspect of fighting games. As the years go by, they keep getting more and more satisfying to pull off. Since their inception, fighting games have always aimed for a satisfying ending, with an extravagant attack or an outlandish move to accentuate the victory. This has branched out to in-game attacks to provide devastating damage to opponents.

Over the past decades, the trend for finishers has taken a turn towards merciless gore that is not for the faint-hearted. From spine crushers to skull thrashers, almost nothing is off the limits when it comes to finishers for fighting games. With graphics being improved on an annual basis, none of the gruesome details are left to the imagination anymore.

Listed below are five of the most brutal finishers in fighting games that you can try out.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Sub-Zero, Shang Tsung, and three other characters with the most brutal finishers in fighting games

1) Geras - Peeling Back (Mortal Kombat 11)

Geras's Peeling back fatality in Mortal Kombat 11 (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

When it comes to a bloodbath, Mortal Kombat 11 has very little competition in the industry. The fighting game is a gore buffet for any and every kind of sadistic satisfaction you can hope for, and Geras's Peeling Back fatality is another prime example.

When activated, the madman secures the opponent to a sand wall and peels off their entire anatomy in one violent motion. The graphic bits and pieces can be seen flying off in slo-mo. If you can get past it without throwing up, you might come to appreciate the intricate details of the human insides being pulled out.

2) Shang Tsung - Condemned the Damned (Mortal Kombat 11)

Shang Tsung's fatality in Mortal Kombat (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Another one from the Mortal Kombat family, Shang Tsung is perhaps one of the most brutal characters ever. His composure is quite notable as he deals skin-crawling fatalities to his opponents that reflect his sadistic nature.

One of his finishers chains up his enemies and brings forth the damned from the underworld to rip apart their bodies. The scene is quite gruesome, as the entire skeletal structure is pulled right out, leaving behind the hollow outer skin. Another move summons a Shokan into the body of his adversary. It then tears up the body from within.

If you are looking for some serious gore fest in fighting games, Shang Tsung would surely be a character to look out for.

3) Harley Quinn's Character Power (Injustice 2)

Harley's character power in Injustice 2 (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Ever wonder about the amount of carnage that can be unleashed upon a character with DC's superheroes? Injustice 2 offers quite the eyeful with its creative range of powers unique to each playable character. Though the special moves are devastating enough, the limited-use character moves are something else altogether.

Harley Quinn's wacky and sadistic personality has earned her a severe finishing move that is better left in the games. She starts by tripping the opponent over dynamites. She then lets her hyenas, Bud and Lou, loose to feast on the fallen foe. She also follows through with her infamous mallet blow to the face.

In contrast to the superpowered attacks, the possibility of this happening in real life is quite chilling.

4) King's Rage Art (Tekken 7)

King's Rage Art from Tekken 7 (Image via Bandai Namco Studios)

Despite being a just and humane fighter, King can surely throw down when it comes to unavoidable fights. His fighting style comes from his wrestling background, and he doesn't shy away from cracking more than a few bones to get the job done.

King's opponents can suffer severe damage from his rage art, which is essentially a piledriver where he picks his opponent up and turns them upside down before heavily dropping into a sitting position to drive their heads into the ground. In the world of wrestling, it is one of the most dangerous moves that can be attempted. The Armor King DLC in Tekken 7 takes it a step further to produce a devastating finisher.

In Tekken, this finisher shaves off a big chunk of the opponent's health bar instantly. However, in real life, it can turn out to be a literal finisher if attempted on mere mortals.

5) Potemkin - Heavenly Potemkin Buster (Guilty Gear Strive)

Heavenly Potemkin Buster in Guilty Gear Strive (Image via Arc System Works)

Guilty Gear Strive has its own class of brutal warriors with attacks and finishers that leave a lasting impact on their foes. The anime-style combat and special effects create amazing fights and accentuate the satisfying moves when you pull them off.

Potemkin is a popular hero in this fighting game who is also loaded with an arsenal of attacks that pose a severe threat to opponents. His armored helmet is often reminiscent of Alphonse Elric from Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood, though their personalities differ by a huge margin.

Potemkin's overdrive makes use of his jet boosters to grab his opponents and jump high into the air. Upon impact, this Heavenly Potemkin Buster might as well claim the opponent's spine.

These are some of the many brutal finishers seen in fighting games. If you are a fan of impactful and graphic fighting moves, you can surely give these a go.

