BTR Luxxy vs BTR Zuxxy: Who has better stats in PUBG Mobile?

Bigetron RA is one of the most popular and prominent teams in PUBG Mobile. Made Bagas Pramudita, popularly known by his in-game alias BTR Zuxxy, is the IGL of Bigetron. Made Bagus Prabaswara, or Luxxy, is also a permanent member of BTR.

This article compares the Indonesian's in-game stats to see who is a better player.

Note: As neither of these players had played any matches yet in the current ranked Season 17, they will be compared based on the stats of the Classic TPP mode of the previous season.

Luxxy's PUBG Mobile ID and stats

His PUBG Mobile ID is 511765696.

In-game stats

Luxxy's PUBG Mobile stats

Luxxy has featured in 77 Squad matches and won 12 of them, managing 360 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 4.68. He has a win ratio of 15.6% and an average damage rate of 772.3 per game.

The pro has aced the Diamond IV tier Season 16 of PUBG Mobile with 3319 points. Luxxy had not played any matches in the solo or duo modes in Season 16.

BTR Zuxxy’s PUBG Mobile ID and stats

His PUBG Mobile ID is 542761123.

In-game stats

Zuxxy's PUBG Mobile stats

Zuxxy has played 128 Squad matches and has been victorious in 20 of them. He has managed to secure 809 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 6.32. The player has a win ratio of 15.6% and an average damage rate of 1055.0 per match.

He reached the Crown III tier in Season 16 of PUBG Mobile.

The pro hasn't played any duo matches but emerged victorious in one solo match out of eight. He has a K/D ratio of 3.62 with a win ratio of 12.5%.

Comparison

Both Luxxy and Zuxxy are prominent names in the esports scene and are tremendously skilled players. However, these players haven't played many matches in the solo or duo mode. In terms of the squad mode numbers, both have the same win ratio.

However, the K/D ratio differs, as Zuxxy seems to have an edge here. Furthermore, He has better average damage in Season 16 of PUBG Mobile as well.

