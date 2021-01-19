PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass 1 to 100 RP rewards

PUBG Mobile is one of the pioneers in the battle royale community. The game has hit quite a few peaks and become very successful, offering players high-tech graphics and an arsenal of weapons.

In the Royale Pass section, the developers usually offer lots of new costumes, weapon skins, and other items. With every new season update, the rewards list gets updated.

This article lists the RP rewards of PUBG Mobile Season 17 from 1 to 100.

PUBG Mobile Season 17 1 to 100 RP rewards

Rank 1

Image via PUBG Mobile

Faceless Clown Set and Resplendent Dawn - UZI. These are the two rewards that the Elite Pass players will get at rank 1.

Rank 5

Image via PUBG Mobile

The Faceless Clown Headgear is available at rank 5 of the Elite Pass rewards.

Rank 20

Image via PUBG Mobile

Shoulder Dance emote will be available for the Royale Pass players, and the Elite Pass players will also get the Resplendent Dawn helmet.

Rank 25

Image via PUBG Mobile

Party King emote is only available for the Elite Pass players.

Rank 30

Image via PUBG Mobile

The Deadly Sickle Parachute is available for the RP players, while the Elite Pass players will also get a grenade skin called Deadly Sickle grenade.

Rank 40

Image via PUBG Mobile

Dayman Airplane skin is only available for the Elite Pass players at rank 40.

Rank 50

Image via PUBG Mobile

Teal Terror - Vector and Deadly Sickle - Sickle skins are available at rank 40.

Rank 60

Image via PUBG Mobile

At this level, the Elite Pass players are given a choice to choose between the Deadly Sickle set and the Resplendent Dawn set.

Rank 70

Image via PUBG Mobile

Resplendent Dawn backpack is available at rank 70 of Elite Pass.

Rank 90

Image via PUBG Mobile

Guardian Armor - M16A4 is available at rank 90 of the Elite Pass.

Rank 100

Image via PUBG Mobile

The exclusive Guardian Armor set is available at the ultimate 100th rank level of the Elite Pass.

