BTR Ryzen’s PUBG Mobile ID number, K/D ratio, stats, setup and more

Bigetron RA is one of the most prominent PUBG Mobile teams across the globe. The Southeast Asian outfit has multiple achievements to its name, including the victory at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split 2019 Global Finals.

Muhammad “Ryzen” Albi is one of the key members of the roster. In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also read: Tacaz’s PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

BTR Ryzen’s PUBG Mobile ID number and stats

BTR Ryzen’s PUBG Mobile ID number is 5178789962, and his present IGN is BTRXRyzen. He is also a part of the Bigetron Clan.

Season 15

His stats in Squads (Season 15)

In the ongoing season, the PUBG Mobile professional is placed in the Crown V tier in the Squad mode. He has played 42 games so far and clinched 15 of them, which translates to a win rate of 35.7%.

BTR Ryzen has secured 346 kills at a mind-boggling K/D ratio of 8.24.

Advertisement

Season 14

His stats in Squads (Season 14)

Ryzen had played 139 matches in the previous season, notching up 32 victories and finishing 73 times in the top 10. He had a win rate of 23% and amassed 1021 kills at a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 7.35.

His setup

Here is his gaming setup:

Device: iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB)

iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) Headset: HyperX Cloud Flight S

HyperX Cloud Flight S Webcam: Logitech C922 Pro Stream

His achievements

Following are some of his achievements:

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split Global Finals 2019

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile World League 2020 - Season Zero: East

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Indonesia Finals

2nd place finish at PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Southeast Asia

2nd place finish at PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019; and more

His YouTube channel

He started uploading videos on his YouTube channel in February 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 197 videos and amassed 105 million views. He also boasts a subscriber count of 1.16 million.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

His Social Media accounts

Ryzen is active on Instagram and Facebook.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He regularly streams PUBG Mobile on his Facebook account.

Also Read: Panda's PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.