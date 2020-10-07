BTR Ryzen’s PUBG Mobile ID number, K/D ratio, stats, setup and more

Bigetron RA is one of the most prominent PUBG Mobile teams across the globe. The Southeast Asian outfit has multiple achievements to its name, including the victory at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split 2019 Global Finals.
Muhammad “Ryzen” Albi is one of the key members of the roster. In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.
BTR Ryzen’s PUBG Mobile ID number and stats
BTR Ryzen’s PUBG Mobile ID number is 5178789962, and his present IGN is BTRXRyzen. He is also a part of the Bigetron Clan.
Season 15
In the ongoing season, the PUBG Mobile professional is placed in the Crown V tier in the Squad mode. He has played 42 games so far and clinched 15 of them, which translates to a win rate of 35.7%.
BTR Ryzen has secured 346 kills at a mind-boggling K/D ratio of 8.24.
Season 14
Ryzen had played 139 matches in the previous season, notching up 32 victories and finishing 73 times in the top 10. He had a win rate of 23% and amassed 1021 kills at a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 7.35.
His setup
Here is his gaming setup:
- Device: iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB)
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Flight S
- Webcam: Logitech C922 Pro Stream
His achievements
Following are some of his achievements:
- 1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split Global Finals 2019
- 1st place finish at PUBG Mobile World League 2020 - Season Zero: East
- 1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Indonesia Finals
- 2nd place finish at PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Southeast Asia
- 2nd place finish at PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019; and more
His YouTube channel
He started uploading videos on his YouTube channel in February 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 197 videos and amassed 105 million views. He also boasts a subscriber count of 1.16 million.
You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.
His Social Media accounts
Ryzen is active on Instagram and Facebook.
Instagram: Click here
Facebook: Click here
He regularly streams PUBG Mobile on his Facebook account.
