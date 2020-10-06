Panda's PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

The battle royale genre has risen to prominence on the mobile platform. Games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have become quite popular among the masses, which has led to the emergence of several content creators and streamers.

Tobias Nas, famously known as Panda, is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile content creators from Sweden. He runs two channels, and in this article, we discuss his in-game details.

Panda’s PUBG Mobile ID number

Panda’s PUBG Mobile ID number is 5178659321, and IGN is Panda. He is also the part of the guild – PandaArmy.

Panda’s PUBG Mobile stats

His stats in Squads (Europe)

In the ongoing season, Panda has played 32 squad games in the Europe server and stood victorious in 10 of them, translating to a win ratio of 31.25%. He has also finished in the top ten 15 times. With over 275 kills, the streamer has maintained an impeccable K/D ratio of 8.59 and dealt an average damage of 1340.3 per match.

His stats in Squads (Middle East)

The YouTuber has also played 15 squad matches in the Middle East server and triumphed in six of them. He also has ten top-ten finishes, notching over 127 kills for an incredible K/D ratio of 8.47.

His stats in Duos (Asia)

The content creator has also played one duo game in the Asia server and notched nine kills. He has played three solo matches in the KRJP server and has four frags.

His stats in Squads (North America)

Panda also has played five squad games in the North America server and got the better of his foes in one. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.20 and notched 26 kills. He has also played a single solo game, killing eight foes.

His YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, Panda runs a total of two channels — Panda and BluePanda. He has over 7.33 million subscribers and more than 823 million views combined on the former, and over 2.71 million subscribers and 367 million total views on BluePanda.

Following are the links to both of his YouTube channels:

Panda: Click here

BluePanda: Click here

His social media accounts

Panda has Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts.

Twitter: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

