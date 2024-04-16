Buckshot Roulette lore explained

Buckshot Roulette is an indie game taking the internet by storm, and it comes with some interesting lore. While the game itself is relatively short, it offers quite a bit of replayability thanks to the various items and the random nature of where the shells pop up in the chamber. This horror game is essentially an escape room, with a pretty dangerous twist. The only way the player is going to escape, upon agreeing to play, is by surviving.

However, should the player succeed, great wealth awaits them. But the risk and cost are incredibly high, as the lore of Buckshot Roulette explains. Much of the game remains a mystery, but let’s dive into what we know so far.

The lore of Buckshot Roulette

$10,000 can be yours if only you can overcome The Dealer (Image via Critical Reflex)

The story and lore of Buckshot Roulette revolves around a seedy nightclub, where, in a backroom, the player, down on their luck and in need of money, agrees to play a game with an entity known as The Dealer. Success, according to the Waiver you sign before playing reveals that success will net the player $10,000.

Buckshot Roulette is essentially just a more intense version of Russian Roulette—a shotgun is loaded with several shells—some live, some blanks. The player can turn it on themselves, or aim it at The Dealer. While there is some chaos and randomness to the game, there are ways to use the items at your disposal to have a better chance of surviving this new indie horror game.

After signing the waiver, the player will play three rounds against The Dealer. In the first two rounds, they’ll be resuscitated when they take near-fatal damage. That changes in the third round, when they play for keeps. Failure means the player suffers a fatal gunshot wound, and victory means they win a nice chunk of change.

Could God best The Dealer? The blood stains tell an interesting story (Image via Critical Reflex)

However, something very interesting has been uncovered about Buckshot Roulette’s lore. There are two names that you cannot sign on the dotted line: The Dealer (likely to prevent confusion), and God. In the second round, you can briefly see a bloodied “General Release of Liability”, with the name God printed on it.

This could mean several things, and none of them have been officially confirmed. Some suggest that God played the game with the dealer and lost, which explains the bad ending looking like a more violent version of Heaven. Others theorize that God is The Dealer, and the waiver the player sees is The Dealer's.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback