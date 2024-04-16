Buckshot Roulette is one of the newest messed-up indie darlings of the internet. The game of Russian roulette is a grim affair. It ensures that at least one of the players meets their death by the end of the game. Buckshot Roulette has taken the sadistic nature of the Russian roulette and somehow made it even more depressing.

Instead of only shooting yourself, Buckshot Roulette also gives you the option of shooting your opponent. As well as introducing many “special items” to mix, the game has innovated Russian roulette, making it more strategic and deadly.

Buckshot Roullete is deceptively simple; it’s easy to learn but very hard to master. So if you are starting and want to get the upper hand on the Dealer and not end up like “God,” here are some beginner tips and tricks when playing Buckshot Roulette.

Best beginner tips and tricks for Buckshot Roulette

Understanding what do matters the most in the game (Image via CRITICAL REFLEX)

The magnifying glass is your best friend

The basic gameplay of Buckshot Roulette is straightforward. You face the dealer who hands you a gun that has both live and blank shells. You both take turns firing the gun, either at yourself or the opponent. Buckshot Roulette also has a selection of special items that spice up the game. One of the most effective among them is the magnifying glass.

If you get this item, use it before taking the shot, as it lets you know if the bullet in the chamber is blank or live. If you find that the bullet is live, you can use the saw to guarantee a 2 hit on the dealer.

Beer is useless

While the magnifying glass can offer a huge advantage in the game, beer is practically useless. Having a beer skips the turn and safely racks the gun, ejecting the loaded shell. While this may sound effective, it actually isn’t.

In Buckshot Roullete, you should always take a shot. Skipping a turn means you lose a potential chance of scoring on the Dealer. In most scenarios, ejecting the shell in the chamber only stacks the odds against you.

Do not end up like him (Image via CRITICAL REFLEX)

Always shoot the dealer… always!

In Buckshot Roulette, if you shoot yourself instead of the dealer, you get an extra turn. But it is an extremely risky strategy. If you have no idea what kind of round is in the gun, there is a high chance you will damage yourself if you point the gun at your head.

Thus, if you haven’t used items to know if there is a shell in the chamber and if the bullet counts indicate that there are chances of both live and blank shells, always fire at the dealer.

Count the bullets

As hinted in the previous point, always count the bullets to plan your moves. At the start of each match, the dealer is generous enough to show you how many bullets he is loading into the gun and how many of them are live/blank.

If there are five bullets with three live ones and two blanks, then you know that there is a 60% chance of firing a live shell in the first round. This way, you effectively predict the likelihood of the shell's nature in the chamber.

The best combo in the game

There is a method of dealing massive 4 damage to the dealer with just two turns. For this to work, you must have a specific set of items and a lot of luck. To do this, you will need four items: a magnifying glass, handcuffs, and two saws.

To do this, make sure the ratio of blank and live shells is 1:2. Then, during your turn, use the handcuffs on the dealer to lock him for two turns. Use the magnifying glass to inspect the bullet in the chamber. If it’s blank, shoot yourself. If not, use the saw and blast the dealer for 2 damage.

The next turn will be yours, too, because of the handcuffs, so repeat the process and blow the creepy grin off the dealer’s face.

