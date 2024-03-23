Beginner tips and tricks for Rise of the Ronin combat

While Rise of the Ronin combat can be quite exhilarating and fast-paced, new players may be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of options available and the general structure of battles. While the game does an overall decent job of introducing you to its many combat mechanics, it can sometimes be too steep of a learning curve.

To that extent, a general overview of the battle system, aimed at beginners can be found below.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Tips and tricks for Rise of the Ronin combat

Rise of the Ronin combat can be challenging and sometimes downright punishing, especially at higher difficulties. It usually revolves around a special Ki meter, which is much akin to your stamina bar (as seen in other souls-like games). With that in mind, we can condense the following essential tips for combat.

Keep an eye on your Ki meter

Rise of the Ronin combat revolves around your Ki meter (Image via Team Ninja)

Central to the Rise of the Ronin combat experience is the Ki meter, indicated by a blue line present atop your HP bar. The KI meter quickly degrades with movement, blocking or attacks during combat. Staying still will regenerate your Ki, allowing you to dish out more attacks in return.

Balancing your Ki is paramount and will help you win fights a lot more easily. Approach enemies with caution, and do not attempt to spam the attack button, as it will only deplete your Ki faster, rendering you immobile and vulnerable for an attack.

Try to parry attacks instead of blocking them

Try to parry attacks instead (Image via Team Ninja)

While Rise of the Ronin allows players to both block and parry attacks, the former is seldom useful. Most attacks (including heavy attacks, indicated by a red flash) can be parried at the press of the Triangle button.

Parrying consumes far less Ki and can stagger your enemy, leaving them vulnerable for a finisher. Blocking, while easier to execute, is far less superior and not effective against all attacks.

An alternative is to dodge attacks entirely, but this method also consumes a fair bit of Ki, and is quite less effective when enemies use multi-hit attacks.

Change your combat styles as and when necessary

Rise of the Ronin combat revolves around several "styles" (Image via Team Ninja)

Rise of the Ronin combat features the ability to switch between three stances at will, with the flick of the right analog stick while you hold down the R1 button. There are a variety of combat styles to choose from, with each style offering a unique moveset.

Each style is strong against a particular enemy while being weak to another. Make sure to swap between styles as and when necessary to keep the pressure on your enemy. Styles effective against an enemy will be indicated by a blue arrow facing the upward direction.

Make use of both ranged and melee weapons

A ranged weapon in action (Image via Team Ninja)

There is no shortage of weapons to choose from in the game. The options range from ranged weaponry (such as bows and rifles) to more traditional options, such as a Greatsword and Katana. Striking a balance between these options is key to mastering combat. You will be forced to master both ranged and melee weapons for combat in a variety of scenarios.

While firearms are quite effective, they are slow and can be easily blocked. Melee attacks, on the other hand, take a while to execute enemies but are easier to control and deliver.

Alternative exotic options, such as the Bayonet, also exist, offering a hybrid approach.

Additionally, make sure to also keep a non-lethal melee weapon in hand to resolve fights without any bloodshed when required.

Use healing items and try lowering the difficulty

Make use of healing items (Image via Team Ninja

You will accumulate an ample number of healing items in Rise of the Ronin via the Medicinal Pills and Healing Elixirs. These items are key to the Rise of the Ronin combat experience, and can be used in a pinch to restore your health.

Alternatively, it is also possible to lower the difficulty to have an easier time against enemies.

