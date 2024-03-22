How to heal in Rise of the Ronin.

Like most souls-like games from Team Ninja and other publishers, players can heal in Rise of the Ronin, which ties in well with its intricate and exciting combat system. The game features two ways of healing mid-combat, one of which also helps refill the Ki meter. This is an excellent sustainability option for when players get cornered into tight spots and need a last chance at survival.

This article will examine how players can heal in Rise of the Ronin and how they can acquire the two healing options.

How players can heal in Rise of the Ronin

Equipping healing items from the inventory (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment/YouTube-theRadBrad)

To heal in Rise of the Ronin, players must first assign medicinal pills in their inventory to quick-use item slots, which can be accessed via the D-pad. The arrows of the D-pad represent which quick-use item is being consumed.

Like medicinal pills, they can also access Healing Elixirs from the apothecary, which help refill more of their health and Ki meter. It is also one of the more important tips for beginners to stack up on Healing Elixirs, as they are more effective in healing during combat and relatively easy to craft.

How to find more consumable items to heal in Rise of the Ronin

Obtaining Medicinal herbs for the Apothecary (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment/YouTube-theRadBrad)

To increase the number of medicinal pills available, new special skills can be learned called Refill in different chains.

Intellect tree - Healing Art chain

Strength tree - Counterspark chain

Charm tree - Blade Flash chain

Dexterity tree - Ninjutsu chain

Note that a character developed with dexterity can still unlock Refill from the other chains, so they won't be restricted in obtaining more medicinal pill capacity. Furthermore, players can increase the amount of heals that medicinal pills provide by increasing Bonds, which play a big role in Rise of the Ronin.

One of the best special skills for added recovery is Increased Aid Recovery, which improves the effectiveness of the medicinal pills.

Players can also visit the apothecary to craft Healing Elixirs. These are better healing resources than medicinal pills as they fully restore health and Ki meter. These come in handy in all difficulty settings and can be crafted easily since they only require two items: 1x Medicinal herb and 1x Red Flower.

