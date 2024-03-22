5 beginner tips for Rise of the Ronin.

With Team Ninja's latest release made available on March 22, 2024, players have rightfully started looking for the best beginner tips for Rise of the Ronin. Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game is set during the Bakumatsu period where players are put at the helm of a Ronin who has to forge his destiny in that chaotic period. The hardships that Ronin will face will put up challenges for the players and the tips will help out all the newcomers.

This article will take a look at a few beginner tips for Rise of the Ronin that can help you carve out a better gameplay experience.

Five beginner tips for Rise of the Ronin that will help out newcomers

1) Making good use of countersparks via blocks

Making good use of countersparks via blocks (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/theRadBrad)

Rise of the Ronin has a variety of settings for PS5 and the different difficulty settings amongst them are named Dawn, Dusk, and Twilight. Depending on which difficulty a player chooses, the timing for countersparks needs to be adjusted. So, during the initial stage of the game, weaker opponents who can be countersparked can be used as practice dummies by blocking first.

Players also need to note that blocking the final hit of an attack chain can send enemies back, making a counterspark successful. This is where deflecting every hit will come into play and thus help players to counterspark. Thus, the focus on blocking to counterspark serves to be important beginner tips for Rise of the Ronin.

2) Hoard up on Silver coins

Saving up your Silver coins is one of the best beginner tips for Rise of the Ronin. (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment|| YouTube/theRadBrad)

This is a form of special currency that can be found in the overworld across the game's playthrough. Silver coins can be used in special shops to buy some extra skill-point books later in the game, as the currency isn't necessary to spend in the early game.

There is also a black market trader who sells items for Silver coins. Overall there is a lower value in using silver coins on this trader instead of the special shops, which is why players are recommended to horde their coins to acquire extra materials in the late-game.

3) Craft extra Healing Elixirs

Craft extra Healing Elixirs (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/theRadBrad)

Healing Elixirs are different from the default healing method, which is a Medicinal Pill. The former is an extra stackable item that can be crafted. Players are recommended to craft Healing Elixirs from Apothecaries to obtain them early-game and have an easier time when cornered into a tight spot.

It is, therefore, one of the most important beginner tips for Rise of the Ronin that newcomers craft extra Elixirs. They require only two items to craft, which makes it an easily craftable option. Only three can be stacked at a time, and they can fully restore the player's HP and Ki, making them a valid and viable sustainability option for early-game.

4) Never sell gear; only scrap them

Never sell gear, only scrap them (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/theRadBrad)

One of the most important beginner tips for Rise of the Ronin is to scrap items instead of selling them. Scraping is an option that is available in the blacksmith shops where players can buy or sell gear alongside it. Players are recommended not to buy or sell gear unless it is necessary for money.

When scrapped, the items provide several resource materials that can be used for upgrades. These serve better than money in the long run, and although upgrading isn't necessary, having extra resources handy for the late game is never a bad decision.

5) Try to avoid weapon and armor enhancement in early-game

Players are frequently rewarded with new drops and loot. (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/theRadBrad)

Some last beginner tips for Rise of the Ronin are to avoid enhancements and save up resource materials for armor and weapon enhancement in the late game. This is because the game will drop lots of loot for players, which ensures that new items that are of a higher level than the enhanced part can be found quickly.

However, in the mid-game and late game, enhancements of strong gear can overcome the power difference in newly found loot. Therefore, players can only benefit from enhancement during these instances.

