Best Rise of the Ronin settings for PS5

You can tweak various Rise of the Ronin settings to customize the gaming experience to your liking. These range from visual enhancements to accessibility options such as difficulty and HUD elements. Given the sheer volume of settings on offer, it can be quite confusing for players.

A list of basic settings to tweak before starting your journey in Rise of the Ronin can be found below, in no particular order of importance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best Rise of the Ronin settings to ensure an optimal experience

What are the recommended Rise of the Ronin settings? (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The following settings should offer a smoother experience in Rise of the Ronin and can be found within the various submenus of the Options tab when you first boot up the game:

Add Allies Automatically : Keep this enabled.

: Keep this enabled. Skip Cutscenes : Keep this Off to avoid missing important dialogue.

: Keep this Off to avoid missing important dialogue. Online Features : Toggle as per your preference. Recommended to keep enabled.

: Toggle as per your preference. Recommended to keep enabled. Lock-on Marker : Enable this Rise of the Ronin setting to lock-on easily.

: Enable this Rise of the Ronin setting to lock-on easily. Critical Hit/Assassinate Button : It is highly recommended that this setting be kept enabled. When staggered, the lock-on button will change to the Triangle button to indicate an assassination window.

: It is highly recommended that this setting be kept enabled. When staggered, the lock-on button will change to the Triangle button to indicate an assassination window. Ally Gauges : Keep this enabled to have an easier time tracking your ally health and Ki meters.

: Keep this enabled to have an easier time tracking your ally health and Ki meters. Glider Control : Choose between Inverted and Normal flying controls. Pick this Rise of the Ronin setting as per your preference.

: Choose between Inverted and Normal flying controls. Pick this Rise of the Ronin setting as per your preference. Hold Time : Recommended to shorten this setting to 3.

: Recommended to shorten this setting to 3. Automatic Lock-On : Keep this enabled.

: Keep this enabled. Aim Assist : Keep this enabled.

: Keep this enabled. Auto-Collect Items : Highly recommended to keep enabled.

: Highly recommended to keep enabled. Vibration settings : Adjust as per your preferences; choose between haptic strength, toggling Adaptive Triggers, and Vibration types.

: Adjust as per your preferences; choose between haptic strength, toggling Adaptive Triggers, and Vibration types. Camera : Keep settings at default. Alternatively, you can choose an Inverted control scheme.

: Keep settings at default. Alternatively, you can choose an Inverted control scheme. Graphics Mode : Prioritize Performance with minor tweaks as per your preferences.

: Prioritize Performance with minor tweaks as per your preferences. Difficulty : Choose between Dawn, Dusk, and Twilight. Note that changing difficulties will return you back to the nearest checkpoint.

: Choose between Dawn, Dusk, and Twilight. Note that changing difficulties will return you back to the nearest checkpoint. Increased Health Recovery from Medicine : Enable if required.

: Enable if required. Reduced Ki Loss from Attacks : Enable to gain assistance during combat. Entirely optional.

: Enable to gain assistance during combat. Entirely optional. Auto-Sell : Automatically sell equipment (specified up to a certain grade) when you interact with a Veiled Edge Banner. Be extra careful when fiddling with this Rise of the Ronin setting.

: Automatically sell equipment (specified up to a certain grade) when you interact with a Veiled Edge Banner. Be extra careful when fiddling with this Rise of the Ronin setting. Number of Loadouts: Keep it at the default of 3 sets.

Following these Rise of the Ronin settings should allow for a more enjoyable experience. Readers are recommended to tweak and experiment with these presets at their leisure to figure out a control scheme that they like. Make sure to update your PlayStation 5 console to the latest firmware before starting your playthrough as well.

Rise of the Ronin was released worldwide on March 22, 2024, as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.