Sony has started rolling out a new update for PS5 consoles. It includes advanced features like screen share interaction with emojis and pointers and offers a power indicator for the brightness level. Moreover, it improves the controller's speakers. In addition to these handy features, the latest update provides security enhancements and fixes bugs.

There are various methods to update your PS5 console in 2024. This article will go over a few of them.

Update your PS5 console manually

The new update includes some advanced control over audio and power indicators (Image via Unsplash/Triynash Gill)

Here's how to update your device manually:

Step 1: Click on Settings in the top-right corner of your PlayStation homepage.

Step 2: Go to System.

Step 3: Head to System Software > System Software Update and Settings.

Step 4: If there is a new version to download, you will see "Update Available."

Step 5: Select Update System Software.

Step 6: Next, click on Update Using Internet.

Step 7: Wait till your PS5 downloads and install the update from Sony’s server. Your console might restart multiple times during the process.

Update your PS5 console automatically

You can even set updates to be installable automatically on your PS5. In this method, when your console is in Rest Mode, the system software is updated to the latest version. Here's how to ensure your console installs patches automatically:

Step 1: Head to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings.

Step 2: On the screen, you will see two options to Download and Install updates automatically. Turn both on.

Update your PS5 console in Safe Mode

Update your PS5 console using a USB drive (Image via PlayStation)

To update your console in Safe Mode, do this:

Step 1: Turn off your Play Station console.

Step 2: Go to your PC or laptop and create a folder named "PS5" on a USB drive formatted as FAT32 or exFAT.

Step 3: Create another folder named "UPDATE" inside the “PS5.”

Step 4: Download the update file from the official website and save it in the "UPDATE" folder as "PS5UPDATE.PUP." The size of the file you're downloading should be approximately 1GB.

Step 5: Plug the USB drive containing the PS5 file into your console.

Step 6: Press and hold the Power button on the device until the second beep. This will start your Play Station in Safe Mode.

Step 7: Select Update System Software.

Step 8: Select Update from USB Storage Device.

Step 9: Click OK.

Make sure that the names of folders and files are in uppercase letters. Any inconsistencies or incorrect file names may lead to an error.

Keeping your PS5 updated is essential to ensure a smooth and secure gaming session. Moreover, patches also include optimizations for recently released games, which are essential to run the latest titles on your consoles.

Check out our other articles:

Should you still buy PS5 Digital Edition over PS5 Slim || All details about PS5 Pro || 5 reasons why you should wait for PS5 Pro ||